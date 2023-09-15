"He wants a piece of the king" - KSI opens up on a possible fight against Conor McGregor

KSI recently opened up about a potential fight against Conor McGregor.

Last month, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was at the O2 Arena to witness Anthony Joshua's knockout victory over Robert Helenius. Concurrently, McGregor was present to promote his recently launched Forged Irish Stout, which served as a major sponsor for the event following a lucrative agreement with promoter Eddie Hearn earlier in the year.

Following the fight, 'The Notorious' entered the ring for photos and an interview. During this moment, he spontaneously challenged KSI to a bare-knuckle fight. Conor McGregor has typically shown little interest in YouTube boxing, but he chose this occasion to target 'The Nightmare' during his microphone time.

Check out McGregor's comments below:

During a recent interview with Misfits Boxing on YouTube, KSI explored the potential of facing the former UFC two-division champion in the future. He said:

"It was pretty weird if I'm being honest. I think I had heard Conor saying that I can't box and this and that, it was pretty embarrassing for him because AJ was like 'nah nah, that's my guy so he looked a little bit stupid there."

The 30-year-old YouTuber added:

"But with Conor, clearly I think he wants a bite at the cherry, he wants a piece of the king and he understands that this right here is where the money is at - everyone is a normal person at the end of the day, same as me just a normal guy and I treat everyone the same. Just because he's Conor McGregor doesn't mean anything to me."

Check out KSI's comments below (from 3:36):

Dana White discusses if Conor McGregor still has the same appeal in the UFC

Dana White has provided his candid opinion on whether Conor McGregor maintains the same level of box office appeal. McGregor has been inactive since sustaining a leg injury during his first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their lightweight match in July 2021.

During a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the UFC CEO was questioned about whether McGregor's recent losses in the octagon had impacted his star status and ticket-selling capability.

In response, White hinted that 'The Notorious' had accumulated substantial wealth in recent times and noted that accumulating wealth often reduces a fighter's motivation, leading to infrequent competitions or a string of losses, as seen in the case of McGregor:

"Once a certain level of money is attained, to be the person that you were coming up, to be that hungry, and work that hard, and be that dedicated to the sport or whatever craft it is you do -- money changes everything. And Conor McGregor has made that kind of money. And it's not a knock. It's just a fact."

Check out White's comments below (37:50):