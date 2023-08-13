Watch: Conor McGregor’s aggressive face-to-face interaction with KSI at Joshua vs. Helenius event 

Conor McGregor called out KSI several times during Anthony Joshua’s latest boxing event.

On Saturday, August 12, Joshua knocked out Robert Helenius in the seventh round, extending his professional boxing record to 26-3. The heavyweight superstar attracted various celebrities to his event, including McGregor, who was promoting his new Forged Irish Stout beer.

McGregor’s star power led to several interviews throughout the night. When asked about potentially boxing again, ‘The Notorious’ surprisingly called out KSI, who was sitting ringside. The former two-division UFC champion doubled down on his challenge by saying this in the ring after the main event:

“I know your man KSI is in the crowd. He couldn’t box eggs if he worked at an egg boxing factory. So, if he wants to get in here. I’ll give him a final bout, bare-knuckle if he wants.”

After leaving the ring alongside Joshua, McGregor pointed out KSI and continued calling him out alongside the heavyweight boxer. ‘AJ’ seemed to back up his friend KSI before drinking some Forged Irish Stout and walking away.

KSI has business to take care of in the boxing ring before potentially fighting McGregor. On October 14, the YouTuber-turned-boxer looks to secure a win in an exhibition bout against Tommy Fury, who defeated Jake Paul earlier this year.

Watch Conor McGregor's face-to-face interaction with KSI here.

Conor McGregor reveals three-fight plan for UFC return

Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021, losing against Dustin Poirier for the second consecutive time. McGregor suffered a severe leg injury in his latest fight at UFC 264, leading to a lengthy recovery process.

Earlier this year, McGregor coached against Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. ‘The Notorious’ was expected to fight Chandler in his highly-anticipated Octagon return later this year before teasing ‘Iron’ over the last month.

It turns out McGregor was bluffing about fighting someone else. During an interview with talkSPORT, the former two-division UFC champion had this to say while attending the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius event:

“Chandler next December and then [Justin] Gaethje BMF, and then we'll do Nate [Diaz] trilogy."

Since making his UFC debut in January 2021, Michael Chandler has solidified himself as one of the most entertaining fighters on the planet. ‘Iron’ last fought in November 2022, losing by a third-round submission in a war against Dustin Poirier.