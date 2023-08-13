Michael Chandler issues five-word clap back to Conor McGregor's December callout

Following months of speculation, Conor McGregor appeared to confirm that he would be facing Michael Chandler upon his return to the octagon.

'The Notorious' was in attendance for Anthony Joshua's clash with Robert Helenius last night in London, England, where he was interviewed by TalkSport. McGregor was asked to share who he will be facing in his comeback UFC fight, and he shared a three-fight plan that included several notable names.

Conor McGregor stated that he would likely be facing Michael Chandler in December, and 'Iron' has now responded to the Irishman online. Chandler took to Twitter and said this:

"December sounds perfect to me..."

Earlier this year Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The show is being aired from May 30 - August 15, after which the coaches were scheduled to face-off inside the octagon.

McGregor's delayed re-entry into the USADA drug testing pool has put a halt on proceedings. 'The Notorious' was removed from the pool after breaking his leg in devastating fashion against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

The Irishman is yet to be readmitted to the pool, and USADA have stated that he will need to make himself available for testing for six consecutive months prior to him being eligible to compete.

However, Conor McGregor's assertion that he will face Michael Chandler in December contradicts USADA's regulations, hinting that he may know something the public does not.

Reports emerged last year that indicated McGregor could use a loophole in the drug testing agency's rules in order to bypass entering the testing pool for six months. But things remain unclear for now.

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler next

Conor McGregor's fight with Michael Chandler once appeared set in stone, but numerous delays in proceedings have led to speculation that the Irishman has moved on from 'Iron'.

McGregor's recent online exchanges with Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira gave fans more reason to think that 'The Notorious' had moved on from Chandler. But UFC president Dana White has now confirmed that McGregor will face 'Iron' upon his return.

White appeared in front of the media following last week's episode of Dana White's Contender Series and said this:

"He's ready to fight. I said, 'Get in shape and let's figure this out.' Yeah yeah, he's fighting Chandler. Conor likes to f**k with everybody, especially his possible opponents."

