Conor McGregor confirms UFC return timeline with three-fight plan but fans simply refuse to believe - "He's had a few rum and cokes"

Conor McGregor's UFC return is something fight fans have been clamoring for quite some time. However, fans have finally given up hope, with 'The Notorious's' supposed comeback fight against Michael Chandler being delayed repeatedly.

McGregor is yet to enroll himself in the USADA testing pool since recovering from his UFC 264 leg break. However, per the Irishman, he will return to active competition later this December.

At the recent Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight, the former UFC two-division champion outlined his three-fight plan for once he returns to active competition. McGregor said:

"[I'm coming back in] December [and I'm fighting Michael] Chandler. I have to because I've been playing with him... Chandler next December and then [Justin] Gaethje BMF, and then we'll do Nate [Diaz] trilogy." [Trancripts from @talkSPORT's interview wiht McGregor]

However, fans don't believe the Irishman's tall promises. And many flooded Twitter to speak their mind.

Reacting to McGregor's statements @i902Odyssey wrote:

"Safe to say he's had a few rum and cokes, and I'm not talking the mixed drink."

Another Twitter user @Aaron92thfc wrote:

"Mental how much cocaine this chap does. He was once a god in Ireland. Now we’re just embarrassed by him. 🤷‍♂️"

@PugilisticUnit stated:

"Conor's relevance is fading faster than his hairline."

Another fight fan, @sean_m10, opined:

"We all know Conor's just saying stuff."

Another enraged fight fan, @whiter069, wrote:

"I'm going to go out on a limb here and say none of that is true."

In another dismissive comment, @therealgil wrote:

"Yea, right. Is the fight going to be on his boat in his sons underwater?"

Conor McGregor confident of victory against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is set to take on former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in his UFC return. Although neither a date nor venue are yet fixed for the event, the Irishman seems sure of his victory against 'Iron.'

During an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox on YouTube, 'The Notorious' claimed Chandler is nothing special compared to the competition he has already faced:

"For Chandler, I'm just too slick for him, too skilled for him. He has not fought someone like me. I've fought some like him though... The short wrestler. It's kind of MMA, isn't it?.. It is not anything peculiar... It'll be my job now on fight night to show the levels."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below: