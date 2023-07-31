Conor McGregor to make UFC return in December pay-per-view, per latest rumors

Some surprising rumors about Conor McGregor's potential return have been doing the rounds of the internet for the last few hours.

McGregor's comeback has been hanging in the air for a while now due to a complicated situation with the USADA.

The Irishman has been out of the testing pool since 2021 and recently missed his deadline for submitting a sample that would make a return nearly impossible this year. However, McGregor has hinted at a return by the end of the year time and again in since-deleted tweets.

While McGregor's longtime manager Audie Attar recently mentioned 2024 as a potential timeline for the Dubliner's return, 'Notorious' has yet again hinted at a December return against Michael Chandler.

A Dutch news outlet named Main Event NL subsequently claimed to have confirmed from sources that Conor McGregor is targeting a return in December. As per their sources, a date or an opponent is yet to be finalized for 'Notorious'.

Twitter user @WizDoes, an MMA media member, also claims to have come across similar reports from a reliable source.

Wizz @WizzDoes BREAKING: Per a reliable source, Conor McGregor will be headlining the last pay-per-view event of the year in December.

This comes in the aftermath of Justin Gaethje's UFC 291 BMF title win over Dustin Poirier on Saturday. If the rumors are true, Conor McGregor might just be set up for the next BMF title shot, considering he is unlikely to make another championship bid anytime soon.

