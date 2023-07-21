2023 return for Conor McGregor as good as canceled; manager gives USADA update

Conor McGregor is not returning to the octagon in 2023 in all possibilities. The former UFC double champ has been inactive for two years, nursing his broken leg suffered in a trilogy clash against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The treatment also kept the Irishman out of the USADA testing pool which he has since failed to rejoin, despite seemingly having recovered. With McGregor having recently missed the deadline to submit his sample, fans had almost lost hopes of a 2023 return.

McGregor's longtime manager Audie Attar has now made it clear that The Dubliner won't be returning this year. While Attar claims to be in talks with both the UFC and USADA, he revealed that the former champion is eyeing a 2024 return to MMA. Attar recently told Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie:

"One of the things everybody forgets, Conor McGregor was the most tested athlete when he was competing. And we're going about things the right way. We're in active discussions with the UFC, we've spoken to USADA, we're gonna do things the right way. That's all I will say about that... But certainly he is looking for a comeback in 2024."

Catch Attar's comments below:

Conor McGregor's latest scuffle at a funeral, club issues statement

Conor McGregor recently seems to have attended his aunt Pamela's funeral, judging by photos from a now-deleted Instagram post. On the same day that McGregor uploaded the post, there were reports of him being involved in a brawl at a pub in Birkenhead, Merseyside, England.

A video of the Dubliner hurriedly being ushered out of a pub by his security personnel went viral on the internet. The cameraman also claimed to have heard glass shattering inside before McGregor made a run for his vehicle.

Watch the incident below:

The Saddle Club on Roman Road, Birkenhead has now issued a statement about the incident, clearing Conor McGregor of any wrongdoing while refusing to divulge further details. The statement released on their Facebook page read:

"Subject to speculation Mr McGregor presented himself as a gentleman would when attending a family funeral. He was courteous, polite and well mannered to all our staff and members when in communal areas through the time he was here, taking pictures, signing autographs and donating to certain charities on behalf of the family. When the incident occurred,Mr McGregor was upset by the actions of certain people attending the funeral and Mr McGregors security detail decided it necessary to leave to avoid unnecessary speculation and attention."