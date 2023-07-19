Breaking: Conor Mcgregor Allegedly Got into a Scuffle with fans at a Pub

Conor McGregor has allegedly gotten himself into trouble yet again. The Irishman gets embroiled in fresh controversy as he reportedly had a scuffle inside a bar in the UK.

McGregor recently seems to have flown down to visit his family for his aunt Pamela's funeral, judging by his social media posts.

'Notorious' who has now built himself a reputation for bar brawls, was recently spotted in a video, rushing out of a bar in Birkenhead, Merseyside, England. The Irishman, surrounded by his security personnel, immediately drove away as kids ran along the car with cameras.

A TikTok user named @alby_lad, provided commentary after the video, detailing the incident. There were sounds of glass shattering inside the pub before Conor McGregor rushed out, demanding to be evacuated from the spot immediately. The TikTok user said on a clip later posted on Twitter:

"Hey, it's f***ing proper gone off today. We were just standing outside...and we hear [inaudible] glasses smashing in there. And then he ran out with his bodyguards and he was like, 'Get me out, get me out of here now.'"

Click here for the video

Unfortunately for Conor McGregor fans, the news emerges on the same day that Episode 8 of TUF 31 aired on TV, where the Dubliner picked up his first win as coach.

'Notorious' is likely to make headlines yet again after being recently accused of violent sexual assault on a woman during an NBA Finals game.