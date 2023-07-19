Team Conor McGregor narrowly avoids clean sweep with Rico DiScuillo's stoppage win over Hunter Azure at TUFC 31

Conor McGregor finally had his day against Michael Chandler. The Irishman, who's coaching opposite 'Iron' on The Ultimate Fighter season 31, narrowly avoided losing all eight fights to Chandler's team with Rico DiScuillo's stoppage win over Hunter Azure.

DiScuillo becomes the only member of McGregor's team of prospects to make it to the semi-final round. The prospect ended the fight with a brutal second-round knockout against Azure and wowed the onlookers with his comeback victory.

While the UFC veteran looked dangerously close to securing a stoppage himself, Rico DiScuillo displayed immense grit to overcome the challenge. In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Conor McGregor was beside himself and couldn't help celebrating loudly in an animated fashion. 'The Notorious' lapped the octagon in joy as a dejected Michael Chandler came to terms with what happened.

The Irishman soon channeled his celebration into trash-talking Chandler's team, who gave it back to McGregor in equal amounts. A heated back and forth ensued, but cooler heads eventually prevailed.

UFC president Dana White then spoke to the semifinalists from team Conor McGregor and team Michael Chandler about the matchups for the next round. While the discussion bore fruit, only one semi-final fight was announced.

Team Chandler members Roosevelt Roberts and Austin Hubbard are slated to throw down on the next episode of TUF 31. The remaining bouts are set to be revealed in the same episode.

After TUF 31 ends, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are expected to fight in the octagon sometime later this year. However, there is no confirmation of that bout yet.