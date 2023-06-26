Conor McGregor and family is mourning the death of a family member amid fight lapse rumors and controversies

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor and his family are mourning the death of his aunt, Pamela, who passed away this past Sunday.

While Conor McGregor is yet to publicly react to the loss of his aunt, the news was announced by his father, Tony McGregor, who took to Instagram to announce it. He posted an old picture of him with Pamela and stated:

"It is with deep regret that I announce the death of my beloved sister Pamela, 25/06/23."

Tony McGregor's IG story

The past few days have been rather turbulent for the McGregor family. 'The Notorious' was recently accused of sexual assault at an NBA Finals game on June 9. McGregor was seen leading the accuser inside a bathroom as security guards stood outside.

The Irishman then allegedly forced the woman to have oral sex and the victim claimed to have elbowed McGregor a couple of times in order to escape. The story has become a hot topic of controversy and the investigation is still ongoing.

Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Conor McGregor and Mike Perry had an iconic faceoff at BKFC 41 following Perry's TKO victory over fellow former UFC star Luke Rockhold. The two faced off and exchanged cordial words in the ring, despite the fact that McGregor is still signed to the UFC.

Combat Sports UK @CombatSportsUK



Following his stoppage win over Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41, Mike Perry asked to square up with Conor McGregor, who was in attendance with a gold belt



#BKFC41 Talk about an interesting face off...Following his stoppage win over Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41, Mike Perry asked to square up with Conor McGregor, who was in attendance with a gold belt Talk about an interesting face off...Following his stoppage win over Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41, Mike Perry asked to square up with Conor McGregor, who was in attendance with a gold belt 🏆#BKFC41 https://t.co/e5EUhS34FN

Speaking about the same during a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, with Mike Perry as a guest, the UFC color commentator spoke about how the possibility of McGregor transitioning into bare-knuckle fighting:

“If he decided to do that... If somehow or another they [UFC] gave him the green light to do that, I can’t imagine how that could ever happen, but if it did... If that happened in a bare-knuckle fight, that would be f*****g bananas. He’s a very good kicker [too], he can do everything, but if somehow or another he agreed to fight bare-knuckle, I mean, Jesus Christ, do you know how big that would be? That would be wild. If they did that in bare-knuckle, it would get a million pay-per-view buys at least. Probably more.”

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:15):

Poll : 0 votes