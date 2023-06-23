Conor McGregor accuser forced to flee state amidst death threats; investigation is still ongoing

The woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape has reportedly had to leave the state after being bombarded with death threats. McGregor has been accused of violently assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets on June 9.

The Irishman was a part of the on-court entertainment that night, making headlines by hospitalizing the Heat's mascot Burnie in a mock fight. In videos that have since emerged, Conor McGregor was seen leading the woman inside a bathroom as security guards stood outside.

Conor McGregor Sends Burnie The Miami Heat Mascot To Hospital After Pre Planned Skit Goes Wrong

Once inside, 'Notorious' allegedly forced the woman to have oral sex before attempting to sodomize her without consent. The alleged victim claims to have elbowed McGregor multiple times to escape, a narrative that many find unbelievable.

While the woman initially filed a police complaint, she was reportedly told to come back with a lawyer. The woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell subsequently sent demand letters to the NBA, the Heat, and McGregor, seeking settlements.

The woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape was seen on video at a club table roughly half an hour after the alleged sexual assault happened.



The story became a hot topic of controversy with subsequent videos showing the woman with Conor McGregor at a club after the alleged incident.

Mitchell told Daily Mail that her client had to flee Miami to an undisclosed location outside of Florida after receiving 'death threats'.

'She's had crying fits. Her sanity is at risk here. So she decided to leave'

Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega refused to reveal any details about the incident as the investigation is still ongoing.

Conor McGregor accuser claims to have been offered 'hush money'

According to the victim, Miami Heat and NBA security personnel separated her from her friend and forced her into a bathroom where Conor McGregor and his security guard were waiting. While the videos of the incident didn't show any force being applied, guards certainly stood to watch as the door closed behind McGregor and the woman. The alleged victim's attorney Ariel Mitchell further told Daily Mail:

'Some of the security guards who stood by when this happened were not McGregor's. They were hired by the Heat. They decided to cater to a celebrity instead of protecting a young woman in trouble.'

She also claims that the NBA and the Heat offered her client $100,000 in 'hush money' but retracted when the news broke out. While Mike Bass, the NBA's chief communications officer refuted the reports, Miami Heat spokesperson Tim Donovan is yet to respond to calls and emails.

Mitchell also admitted that her client would have been willing to go home with Conor McGregor. However, the woman allegedly thought she was being taken for a ride of the town when she was being led into the bathroom.

More footage of Conor McGregor on the night of the alleged sexual assault.



1st clip: Supposedly at half time of the game.



2nd clip: The alleged victim taking a video selfie with the UFC star just moments before the alleged sexual assault.





