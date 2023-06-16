Who are Barbara Llanes and Ariel Mitchell? Their connection with Conor McGregor allegations explained 

Fresh sexual assault allegations have recently surfaced against Conor McGregor, taking the internet by storm.

The UFC superstar is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the men's loo during his appearance at the NBA Finals Game 4 between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. The woman sent demand letters to McGregor, the Heat and the NBA through is the attorney Ariel E. Mitchell.

Not much information is available online about Mitchell apart from the fact that she is a Miami-based attorney and founder of The Law Office of Ariel E Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor's attorney Barbara R. Llanes has denied the allegations in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. Llanes said:

"The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated"

Barbara Rachel Llanes is a former federal prosecuter who became partner at the prestigious Gelber Schachter & Greenberg law firm in 2021. Fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, Llanes represented the U.S. Department of Justice for more than eleven years and headed their Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training (OPDAT) in Mexico.

Llanes graduated from the Stanford University School of Law and was a litigator at Paul Weiss in New York before joining the DOJ.

Conor McGregor sexual assault allegations: Miami PD speaks up

Before the sexual assault allegations Conor McGregor already made headlines for punching the Miami Heat mascot at the NBA Finals Game 4 which the Denver Nuggets won. As per allegations, security personnel forced a woman into the men's loo with McGregor and his security guard immediately after the game.

He then allegedly tried to violently kiss her before forcing her to perform oral sex. As the woman tried to leave, McGregor pinned her against the wall and ripped her pants, attempting to sodomize her, the demand letters filed by her attorney state. The women allegedly elbowed 'Notorious' multiple times to escape.

While the Miami PD didn't immediately respond to an incident report request, they have now finally spoken. Miami PD told TMZ Sports that the investigation has been ongoing since Sunday.

The NBA is reportedly investigating the matter themselves while the UFC has taken cognizance of the allegations, refusing to comment until further developments.

The UFC superstar was also accused of raping a woman inside a Dublin hotel penthouse in 2018.

