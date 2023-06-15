The boss slaps his wife - the organization: …: UFC's Diplomatic statement on Conor McGregor Sexual Assault leaves everyone on social media enraged

The UFC has officially responded to the sexual allegations against their biggest star Conor McGregor.

The Irishman was accused of a raping a woman while attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, which took place at the Kaseya Center. It wasn't the only incident as the former two-division champion was involved in a halftime skit that sent the team's mascot to the hospital.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi tweeted the official statement from the promotion, where they mentioned that they were aware of the recent allegations made against 'The Notorious' and that their legal team will be monitoring the situation, writing:

"UFC on the accusations against McGregor: 'The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.'"

MMA fans also weighed in on the allegations as well as the UFC's statement on the manner. One fan questioned whether the Heat or NBA also released a statement, while another fan even commented by bringing up the incident between Dana White and his wife from this past New Year's Eve.

Conor McGregor has denied the allegations, so it will be intersting to see whether there is any evidence brought forward, or if the person making the accusation will look to file criminal charges.

