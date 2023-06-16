UFC superstar Conor McGregor is no stranger to controversy, and this week has seen him hit with a potentially serious allegation.

News broke yesterday that ‘The Notorious’ has been accused of serious sexual assault by an as-yet unidentified woman. The alleged incident took place at the recent Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics NBA game attended by McGregor.

The accuser has alleged that security had her separated from her friend, then directed her to a restroom, where McGregor then forced himself on her.

Conor McGregor has since denied the allegations, labelling them a “shakedown”, while the UFC, Miami Heat and the NBA have all stated they are waiting for further information before making full statements.

Despite the initial claims that emerged from the accuser, a number of things have later come to light to make the situation somewhat murkier.

Earlier today, a video emerged seemingly showing ‘The Notorious’ leading his accuser by the hand into the restroom.

Since then, further footage has emerged on Twitter. This footage, made available via MMA Orbit, appears to show McGregor shadow-boxing with some fans at half-time of the game.

Another video purportedly shows ‘The Notorious’ taking a selfie with his accuser, flexing his bicep at the camera.

Conor McGregor sexual assault: Will this allegation impact McGregor's UFC comeback?

Whether this allegation and the investigation that is likely to follow, impact Conor McGregor’s intentions to return to the UFC this year for a bout with Michael Chandler remains to be seen.

The latest update on that potential comeback and the Irishman’s return to the USADA drug testing pool remains somewhat cloudy.

