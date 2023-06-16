Did Conor McGregor submit sample within 48 hours deadline? Latest USADA update clouds the Irishman's return

Will Conor McGregor fight in 2023? A UFC fighter who has been away from the sport has to enter the testing pool for six months before competing. According to Aaron Bronsteter, samples submitted by 'The Notorious' have not been updated in the USADA athlete test history.

The Irish superstar had till Friday, June 16th, to submit his samples if were to fight at UFC 296, the last pay-per-view event of the year. Since the testing agency's history has not been updated, it doesn't look likely that he will return this year.

Bronsteter, in his tweet, added that inquiries made to USADA regarding the same have gone unanswered. Here's what he tweeted:

"The USADA athlete test history was updated yesterday and did not include any samples submitted by Conor McGregor. This does not necessarily mean that he has not re-enrolled in the program, however several inquiries made to USADA regarding his status that have gone unanswered."

These reports have come to surface at a time when the Irish superstar has been accused of sexual assault at a recent NBA game, where McGregor also happened to send the Miami Heat mascot to the hospital after punching him twice.

Fans expressed their dismay at Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler possibly not happening (at least in 2023). Many fans alluded to the recent allegations made against 'The Notorious' as being a bigger battle than his fights in the octagon.

Here's what a frustrated fan posted:

"Honestly, I'm kind of over it. I'm tired of hearing about him now."

Check out some other replies to Aaron Bronsteter's post:

I Don't think it was a USADA rep he was leading into the bathroom..

He looks like shit he's not fighting anytime soon

Will Conor McGregor get the same treatment from USADA as Brock Lesnar at UFC 200?

One of the most anticipated returns in MMA was that of former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE star Brock Lesnar at UFC 200. 'The Beast Incarnate' faced Mark Hunt at UFC 200 fight card, and beat the Samoan fighter over the course of three rounds, by repeatedly taking him down.

While Lesnar won the fight, he tested positive for clomiphene days out of the fight, and the bout was declared a no-contest. At the time, it seemed like the UFC didn't want to draw attention to the issue. Did the UFC know about Lesnar's PED use and let that slide because of his drawing power?

This brings us to the whole Conor McGregor-USADA situation. With USADA's athlete test history showing no recent samples submitted by 'The Notorious', fans are wondering if the Irishman's fight with Michael Chandler will even happen. Currently, McGregor has visibly put on a lot of muscle with some speculating that he's walking around at 200 pounds.

With the devastating leg injury back in 2022 at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, fans have attributed Conor McGregor's relatively fast recovery and rehab to PED use. That begs the question; Is McGregor receiving a similar treatment to Brock Lesnar at UFC 200?

Conor McGregor has 48 hours left to enter the USADA testing pool if he's going to fight at UFC 296 which is the final PPV of the year.

If he doesn't enter 6 month testing pool by Friday, he will not be fighting in 2023 per the rules of USADA.



Hilarious how people think that McGregor can't get an exemption. The UFC is able to bypass USADA and has done it before (Brock Lesnar UFC 200) and they'll damn sure do it for their biggest name ever.

