Conor McGregor exposes accuser's money demands in a scathing response to restroom video leak

Conor McGregor's legal counsel has issued a statement in response to the video of his restroom interaction with the alleged victim.

TMZ Sports released a video on Friday in which McGregor, wearing a black T-shirt, is seen leading the accuser to the restroom. The footage was taken inside Kaseya Center in Miami at around midnight after Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Irishman's legal team has claimed in a follow-up statement that the accuser's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, has "changed her story." It was also confirmed that McGregor was ready to "welcome the investigation," which he believes will prove that the allegations made against him are false.

The claimant seemingly demanded money from McGregor before taking the matter to the media - an action that McGregor's counsel is tagging as a "shakedown."

"After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown."

The statement was shared by MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter.

The video in question was taken minutes after the accuser asked to take a selfie with McGregor at the NBA arena club where both of them were partying after the game.

Mitchell, who sent the initial demand letter, revealed to TMZ Sports that her client had drunk "no less than six drinks" on the night of the incident and was prepared to join Conor McGregor in his hotel room at the Four Seasons. She could not remember who dragged her into the restroom until she saw the video.

