"She needs charged for false allegations" - Michael Bisping and fans side with Conor McGregor amid latest sexual assault case

As Conor McGregor's sexual assault allegations rage on, Michael Bisping took time to share his views and fans agreed with his outlook on the situation. 'The Notorious' often finds himself tangled in controversies outside of the cage but serious ones like his current issue are big enough to put a stain on his career.

The Irishman had plans of returning to the octagon this year and putting together a serious title charge, but that now looks in jeopardy. The star was initially set to meet Michael Chandler before the end of the year but has reportedly missed the USADA testing pool deadline in order to compete for the rest of 2023.

During a recent video, Michael Bisping sided with Conor McGregor during his ongoing investigation, saying that it should be innocent until proven guilty, which his supporters have agreed to.

"A few days ago the story broke. Conor McGregor was accused of forcing himself onto somebody. I'm just gonna say it right now, this whole story is absolute goddamn nonsense... Apparently, he's forced a woman into the toilets... Then she's elbowed her way out. Listen, we know McGregor's lost three out of his last four but however, I reckon he could take that little woman on."

This led to fans agreeing with Michael Bisping and siding with McGregor despite all details on the matter still being up in the air.

What did Conor McGregor's lawyer say about the accusations?

Conor McGregor has understandably been silent since the woman accused him of a serious crime, but that didn't stop his lawyer from coming out and making his feelings known about the situation.

The Dublin native and his team are, of course, denying all allegations and believe the girl to be fabricating the story. In response to the woman's claims and her hope of gaining money, the UFC star's lawyer had this to say:

"The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated."

- statement from Barbara R. Llanes, counsel for Conor McGregor, following today’s TMZ report. “The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”- statement from Barbara R. Llanes, counsel for Conor McGregor, following today’s TMZ report.

