WATCH: Anthony Joshua drinks Conor McGregor's beer after KO win over Robert Helenius

Anthony Joshua knocked out Robert Helenius at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The former heavyweight world champion decisively defeated the seasoned Helenius, who had accepted the fight with only a week's notice. 'AJ' delivered a powerful overhand right against the ropes in the middle of the seventh round, marking a significant victory. This win served as a major boost to Joshua's confidence, as it marked his first victory inside the distance since 2020.

Following his impressive knockout victory over Robert Helenius, Anthony Joshua celebrated by making a bold gesture. Joshua mimicked the iconic move known as the 'crotch chop,' famously performed by WWE Hall of Famers D-Generation X. This playful action involved crossing his arms and thrusting his hips.

Check out the photo below:

However, UFC superstar Conor McGregor entered the squared circle and extended his congratulations to Joshua by having the British boxer enjoy a taste of his Forged Irish Stout.

Here's the link to the video.

Fans react to Anthony Joshua's knockout victory against Robert Helenius

Fans swiftly responded to Anthony Joshua's remarkable knockout triumph over Robert Helenius on social media platforms, sharing a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"AJ! That was filthy!"

Another wrote:

"Shoutout to Robert for taking the fight while on literal vacation. Hope Matchroom took care of him."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Stone cold #stonecold Austin."

"You get no credit for KO a guy that fought last week 😴😴😴 AJ is done."

"AJ still looked terrible tonight. Shame I used to buzz off an AJ fight, wilder and fury both destroy him"

"How did AJ get all bloodied😂 I came back and thought he lost for a second."

"Hasbulla could eat that."

"Y’all can hate Joshua all y’all want but he’s been one of the better heavyweight of this era."

"Helenius barely threw anything in this fight he was begging to be ko smh."

Credits: Twitter