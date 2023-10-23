Anthony Joshua Bombshell: Deontay Wilder fight will potentially join forces with Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Spectacle

It looks like Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are going to reignite heavyweight boxing.

Heavyweight boxing has long been a subject of relentless criticism from the fight world for its apprehension of pairing up top-tier talents and champions. As per the latest reports, all that is about to change.

Per a report by Boxing News 24/7, Joshua has said to BBC that his super fight against 'The Bronze Bomber' would be paired up alongside the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash.

Earlier this month, 'The Gypsy King' confirmed the undisputed clash on Instagram. The fight is being targeted for this December or January next year.

However, Fury is scheduled to face former UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou later this month, so many, including Joshua, are wary about the WBC champion's ability to fight in such a turnaround.

Talking about fighting Wilder on the same card as the heavyweight unification bout, Anthony Joshua said:

"If Fury gets past Ngannou by late October, I’m not sure he’ll have enough time to get ready for Usyk in December. So, the next probable slot is around March-April, aligning with when the undisputed fight could occur. [X/t Boxing News 24/7]"

The former unified champion is 26-3 in his career. In his most recent fight, 'AJ' overcame early adversity to knock out Robert Helenius in the seventh round.

After failing to reclaim his WBC championship against Fury, Deontay Wilder also defeated Helenius in his most recent fight. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' clinched a more convincing win against the Swede, knocking him out in the first round.

Tyson Fury blasts Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Many consider Tyson Fury one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, and his unbeaten record of 33-0-1 puts up a good case for all the hype behind him. As such, 'The Gypsy King' doesn't see any legitimate threat for him at heavyweight.

During an interview with TNT Sports, he dismissed heavyweight superstars Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua as worthy opponents, saying:

"I don't rate 'AJ'. He is a blown-up bodybuilder who can't box. We all know that. And I don't rate Usyk either. He is a pumped-up middleweight, and he has had a few fights at heavyweight, and all of a sudden people think he is some legendary heavyweight champion. Bulls**t... There is only one man in the heavyweight division, and you are looking at him."

Catch Tyson Fury's comments on Anthony Joshua below (0:43):