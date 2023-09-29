"Shouldn't have done this before you fought Francis" - Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk announcement leaves boxing fans shocked

Tyson Fury is set to square off against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 'The Gypsy King' revealed on Friday that an agreement for a title unification fight with Usyk has been inked, with the bout provisionally slated for either December 23 or a date in January.

The upcoming match will determine the four-belt era's first undisputed heavyweight champion. Tyson Fury currently possesses the WBC heavyweight title, while 'The Cat' reigns as the WBA, WBO, and IBF champion.

This event marks a historic moment as it's been over two decades since the last undisputed heavyweight champion was crowned, with Lennox Lewis achieving this feat in 1999 by successfully defending the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles against Evander Holyfield.

But before 'The Gypsy King' can fully focus on the heavyweight championship clash, he has a non-title super-fight on October 28 in Riyadh against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Fans were shocked when news of the championship bout broke, as Tyson Fury had previously faced scrutiny for failing to come to an agreement with Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury asserts that Oleksandr Usyk lacks personality

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Tyson Fury seemed dismissive of Oleksandr Usyk as a credible challenger and voiced his frustration with Usyk's request for a larger fight purse:

"Why would I want to fight him for no money? He’s got zero personality, he’s an ugly b**tard with gappy teeth and he’s half the size of me. If I beat him it’s, 'Oh well, he beat a middleweight.' If he beats me, he beats the legendary Tyson Fury for no money"

"If you put Oleksandr Usyk in Morecambe in a leisure centre, he wouldn’t sell it out. I offered him 30% of a large bag and they said they want more. On what merit do you deserve more? I’m a superstar, you’re a nobody."

