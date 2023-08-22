Oleksandr Usyk shares a unique record with only two other boxers in the world: Who are they and what is the achievement?

Oleksandr Usyk's record is held by just David Haye and Evander Holyfield.

'The Cat' is slated to return to the boxing ring this Saturday night in Poland. There, he will face Daniel Dubois, fresh over a knockout win over Kevin Lerena in December. Heading into the clash, the Ukrainian is widely expected to retain his heavyweight gold.

The champion famously won the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles during his two-fight series with Anthony Joshua. With that 2021 upset win over 'AJ', Usyk made history. He became one of just three boxers to win gold at cruiserweight and heavyweight.

In doing so, Oleksandr Usyk has put himself with some incredible company. The only other two boxers to ever achieve the feat are legends, David Haye and Evander Holyfield. 'The Hayemaker' famously won heavyweight gold in 2009, defeating the giant Nikolai Valuev.

The British boxer would later lose the WBA gold to Wladimir Klitschko just two fights later. Meanwhile, 'The Real Deal' had much more heavyweight success. After moving up in 1988, Holyfield never looked back.

Up at heavyweight, he made his case for one of the greatest ever. He notched wins over names such as Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes, Buster Douglas, Riddick Bowe, and more. Along the way, he won eight heavyweight titles.

Oleksandr Usyk record: What other boxers got close?

While Oleksandr Usyk and others hold that rare record, many cruiserweights have gotten close.

In fact, James Toney did achieve the feat, but it was quickly rescinded. A former champion at middleweight, super middleweight, and cruiserweight, 'Lights Out' moved up in 2003. Funnily enough, his first fight was the destruction of the legendary Evander Holyfield.

Just two fights later, he faced John Ruiz for the WBA and IBA heavyweight titles. Toney defeated 'The Quietman' by unanimous decision, but failed a drug test post-fight. As a result, the fight was overturned, he lost the championships, and his place in history.

Although, other cruiserweights got close to Oleksandr Usyk and others. Dwight Muhammad Qawi was famously incredibly short for cruiserweight, at 5'5''. While never getting a title shot, he did spend time up at heavyweight, facing George Foreman and others.

Lastly, there was Tomasz Amadek. Much like David Haye, he was a former cruiserweight champion that had his chance at history ripped away by a Klitschko. In 2011, the Polish boxer suffered a knockout loss to brother Vitali, in his sole title shot in the division.