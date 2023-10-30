“You’re a bad professor” - Francis Ngannou shares heated words exchanged with Tyson Fury during dancing knockdown celebration

It is safe to say Tyson Fury's game plan against Francis Ngannou didn't go according to plan. While many expected the WBC world heavyweight champion to make light work of 'The Predator', it was anything but a cakewalk.

In fact, the fight turned out to be one of the toughest nights of the Englishman's career, as he barely eked out a split decision win against the Cameroonian, but not before conceding a knockdown in the third round.

To make matters worse, the former UFC heavyweight champion did a little celebratory dance over a downed Fury during the fight to ensure the moment lives on forever.

In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, the 37-year-old revealed what he told 'The Gypsy King' after the knockdown. Ngannou said:

"When we get close and touch gloves, [he said], 'Let me take you to school.' I’m like, you motherf****r you are not taking me to school. That’s why when I knocked him down, I was dancing in front like, 'You're a bad professor, motherf****r. You’re a bad professor. How's that school going?’'"

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments below(4:23):

Many in the fight world believe Ngannou was robbed of a win at the Kingdom Arena.

While Ngannou is gearing up for his PFL debut in February or March 2024, Fury will next be seen against Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight clash in December or next year.

Mike Tyson says Francis Ngannou's Tyson Fury knockdown was "weird"

Very few expected Francis Ngannou to score a knockdown over Tyson Fury, and it seems even Mike Tyson, who trained 'The Predator' for the super fight, was caught off guard by it.

Furthermore, the knockdown seems to have lacked a bit of finesse for Tyson's taste. When 'Iron Mike' spoke to SecondsOut after the event, he elaborated on the defining moment, saying:

"It was weird, but I told him that possibly that can happen, when he did it in the gym with that other guy. But it looked really weird, it didn't look cool. It didn't look cool."

Catch Mike Tyson's comments below:

Although the boxing legend refrained from weighing in on whether or not his pupil was robbed at the event, he stated that Ngannou definitely had a close fight against one of the greatest boxers ever.

The impressive showing against Fury will surely open lucrative boxing opportunities for 'The Predator', and as such, we might see the Cameroonian back in the ring sooner rather than later.