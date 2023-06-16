Who will be Francis Ngannou's first opponent in PFL? Chairman Donn Davis claims "people are going to be very surprised"

PFL chairman Donn Davis has tantalized fans with hints about Francis Ngannou's inaugural opponent in the Professional Fighters League (PFL), creating the idea that the pick will be surprising and catch people off guard.

Following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the UFC, former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou parted ways with the organization earlier this year. This decision has catapulted Ngannou into the spotlight as he embarks on a new chapter in his career with the PFL.

'The Predator' is set to make his highly anticipated debut in the PFL's exclusive "Super Fight Division" in March 2024. Notably, his agreement with the promotion includes a provision where Ngannou will receive a share of the pay-per-view revenue generated by his fights. Additionally, the deal presents an exciting opportunity for Ngannou to explore his pugilistic skills as it allows him to partake in a boxing while contracted with the PFL.

Donn Davis recently took to Twitter to tease about the Cameroonian's potential opponent in the PFL:

"Who will be Francis opponent in PFL PPV Super Fight March 2024 🤔 People are going to be very surprised 😳"

While the PFL president has kept the opponent for Francis Ngannou's upcoming bout under wraps, Ngannou himself has displayed tremendous enthusiasm for facing boxing icons such as Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury in a boxing match.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou could cross paths at PFL event in Atlanta

PFL 5 is set to showcase an exciting headline bout for the PFL heavyweight championship between Maurice Greene, a teammate of Jon Jones, and Ante Delija. Notably, 'Bones' will be present to support his teammate from the corner.

However, Jones won't be the only UFC heavyweight champion in attendance, as Francis Ngannou is also expected to be present. This convergence of the pair at PFL 5 raises the possibility of an unexpected face-off between the two dominant fighters. It's worth noting that Jones has previously criticized 'The Predator', accusing him of avoiding a matchup and labeling him a coward.

