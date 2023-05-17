A heated verbal feud has erupted between the reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou recently made waves with his historic partnership announcement with the PFL, a deal that grants him the opportunity to venture into boxing in 2024. However, Jones remains unimpressed by Ngannou's assertions regarding his standing in the competitive landscape of MMA.

BONY @JonnyBones Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou Then cross the street Then cross the street

In a display of sharp wit and a touch of sarcasm, Jon Jones took a fresh swipe at Francis Ngannou, showcasing his uncanny ability to seize the moment and deliver a stinging remark. With a sly grin, Jones highlighted the stark contrast between Ngannou's self-proclaimed status as the 'baddest' now that he has found a safe harbor within a new organization.

The newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion recently tweeted:

"You notice that! Wasn’t calling himself the baddest when he was still a free agent. He signed safely behind a new organization, and now suddenly the baddest thing walking. Like we all haven’t seen him quitting inside that cage before."

Check out the social media post below:

BONY @JonnyBones Connor Peña @AJenkinsBrother @JonnyBones He’s sure doing a lot of talking now that the two of you can’t fight @JonnyBones He’s sure doing a lot of talking now that the two of you can’t fight You notice that! Wasn’t calling himself the baddest when he was still a free agent. He signed safely behind a new organization, and now suddenly the baddest thing walking. Like we all haven’t seen him quitting inside that cage before. twitter.com/ajenkinsbrothe… You notice that! Wasn’t calling himself the baddest when he was still a free agent. He signed safely behind a new organization, and now suddenly the baddest thing walking. Like we all haven’t seen him quitting inside that cage before. twitter.com/ajenkinsbrothe…

'Bones' playfully reminded everyone that 'The Predator' wasn't quite as bold in his assertions of dominance when he was a free agent, perhaps hinting at a shift in confidence that came along with his new partnership.

Francis Ngannou appreciates UFC President Dana White for the opportunities

In a moment of introspection on The MMA Hour, the illustrious former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou expressed his profound gratitude towards the former promotion and its esteemed president Dana White, despite the impasse in negotiations.

With a genuine and appreciative demeanor, 'The Predator' acknowledged the profound impact the UFC had on shaping his illustrious career. Ngannou extolled the invaluable opportunities they bestowed upon him, recognizing the pivotal role they played in his ascent to greatness:

"We have a good long relationship, I respect that. I respect what UFC have done for me, I appreciate them, and I move forward with my life. We had a contract, I fulfilled that contract. We couldn't agree on another one then I go on my side. They should be able to go on their own side without bad blood."

Check out Ngannou's entire remarks below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"Personally, and I have to talk to him man to man, I’m cool. I’m just not happy with how our business [went]. That’s all.”



youtube.com/watch?v=f65b0k… Francis Ngannou talks about his relationship with the UFC and Dana White. #TheMMAHour "Personally, and I have to talk to him man to man, I’m cool. I’m just not happy with how our business [went]. That’s all.” Francis Ngannou talks about his relationship with the UFC and Dana White. #TheMMAHour "Personally, and I have to talk to him man to man, I’m cool. I’m just not happy with how our business [went]. That’s all.”▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=f65b0k… https://t.co/Uy16zz54Zt

Poll : 0 votes