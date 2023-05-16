Jon Jones throws shade at Francis Ngannou following PFL deal and media attention 

Jon Jones has once again taken a jab at former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou recently announced his move to PFL after months of speculation. Along with competing in the promotion, 'The Predator' will also serve as the chairman of the new PFL Africa division. News of his signing with the promotion has led to significant praise for the former UFC heavyweight champion from the MMA world.

Jon Jones couldn't resist taking a dig at Francis Ngannou following the heavyweight fighter's recent move to PFL. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jones threw some shade at Ngannou, questioning his self-proclaimed title of 'The Baddest Man on the Planet.'

'Bones' tweeted:

"Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol"

You can check out Jones' tweet below:

The Cameroonian heavyweight fighter's last bout took place at UFC 270, where he successfully defended his heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane. Following the fight, negotiations between Ngannou and the UFC hit a roadblock, resulting in a fallout between the parties. However, Ngannou's status as a free agent didn't last long, as he recently signed in with PFL, which offered him a rather lucrative deal.

Will Jon Jones retire after potential fight against Stipe Miocic?

UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones recently tweeted about retirement after a potential Stipe Miocic fight. Jones tweeted that his ideal scenario would be to have his farewell fight at Madison Square Garden in his home state of New York:

"How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden?"

You can check out Jones' tweet below:

The highly anticipated matchup between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic has been a topic of discussion among fans for the past two years. The fight seemed to be on the verge of happening at UFC 282 in December, but ultimately, Jones decided to challenge Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title at UFC 285.

In a recent interview with media at the UFC on ESPN, UFC President Dana White confirmed that a fight between 'Bones' and Miocic was on the cards, saying:

“As far as I know everything is good and hopefully we have a fight with him and Stipe very soon.That’s where we’d like to do it.”

With that being the case, only time will tell if 'Bones' gets his wish and is able to cap off his career with a memorable fight against Miocic.

