Francis Ngannou explains why he included guaranteed multi-million-dollar payday for opponent in PFL deal

Francis Ngannou's recent alliance with the PFL has undeniably made him the center of attention, captivating the entire community. Among the numerous remarkable aspects of his breakthrough agreement, one aspect stands out prominently: a revolutionary provision guaranteeing his future opponents a minimum fight purse of $2 million.

Francis Ngannou has taken it upon himself to articulate the profound reasoning behind this inclusion in his PFL agreement. In a poignant explanation, he unveils the underlying motives driving his decision to secure a multi-million-dollar payday for his adversaries.

During a recent interaction with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour special edition, Francis Ngannou remarked:

"They even put a guarantee for my opponent. My opponent is going to have a base salary a guarantee of two million dollars when we fight, that's just a guarantee. That's the basic, they maybe have a leverage to negotiate, they can ask for more that is own but they will be having a minimum of two million and yes we guarantee that."

'The Predator' added:

"I don't wanna get into a fight with someone that work is way to be in that position then they give me all the money and then, just give him a little pennies. No, I think that wasn't fair, I'm like okay if you're willing to pay this to me, but what else is on the table like what my opponent can get. Because, if some guy is getting in ring with me today, he must be 'the guy' there is no question about that. We both are going to perform."

With a forward-thinking mindset and a momentous agreement in place, Francis Ngannou embarks on a groundbreaking journey as he assumes the role of Chairman for P.F.L. Africa. This move positions him at the forefront of an audacious expansion initiative, dedicated to organizing compelling events across the continent and paving the way for MMA's growth.

Furthermore, the Cameroonian native's invaluable expertise and unwavering support extend to his membership on the esteemed advisory board of the company. His primary objective is to ensure that fighters' voices and aspirations resonate resolutely within the highest tiers of decision-making.

Details on Francis Ngannou's PFL contract

After parting ways with the UFC due to unresolved contract disputes, the former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, left the MMA world in anticipation of his next career move. Speculations swirled around his potential return to the UFC, especially considering his unfinished business with Jon Jones.

However, 'The Predator' has surprised everyone by inking a groundbreaking multi-fight contract with the PFL, which is being hailed as the most lucrative signing in the history of MMA.

Notably, Ngannou will compete in the 'Super Fight' division, a category shared with the controversial YouTube personality turned boxer, Jake Paul. This division promises high-profile matchups, enabling fighters to reap substantial profits from pay-per-view sales.

Reports indicate that Ngannou's agreement with the tournament-based promotion goes beyond a typical athlete-promotion relationship. It is described as a "strategic partnership," granting him equity and leadership positions within the organization. This unique arrangement also allows Ngannou to pursue his passion for boxing outside of the PFL.

