After months of rumors and controversies since his much-controversial UFC exit, fans finally know where Francis Ngannou is headed next.

On Tuesday, May 16, Ariel Helwani tweeted that 'The Predator' has officially signed with the PFL. He is expected to fight in the promotion's super-fight pay-per-view division next year after competing in boxing in 2023.

Per The NY Times, the deal gives Ngannou "equity and leadership roles" in the PFL. He's expected to fight in the promotion's super-fight PPV division next year, while competing in boxing this year. The PFL deal is an MMA-only agreement.

His deal with PFL is an MMA-only agreement. According to The NY Times, Ngannou has secured "equity and leadership roles" in the PFL with the deal, which is something he was looking for in the negotiations with ONE Championship as well before it fell through.

Ngannou will act as the chairman of the new PFL Africa division and also serve to represent fighters' interests on the company's advisory board.

His debut opponent, date, or venue has not been announced yet.

PFL confirmed the news shortly after Helwani's tweet.

