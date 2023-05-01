After former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's UFC contract ended in January 2023, 'The Predator' started looking for new opportunities as a free agent. Currently, it appears that Ngannou will not be joining hands with ONE Championship.

Chatri Sityodtong, the CEO of ONE Championship, recently shed light on the talks of Ngannou joining the promotion. Sityodtong revealed that him and 'The Predator' were not on the same page during their talks about the Cameroonian competing in ONE FC. Sityodtong also stated that the 'lack-of-alignment' between the two was regarding matters other than finances and compensation.

"After careful reflection, we decided not to submit a final offer. Francis is a good guy and a good champion. At the end of the day, I didn't feel Francis and I were fully aligned on non-financial matters. It is nothing personal. It is just a lack of alignment."

Many MMA fans were upset upon hearing the news. They took to Twitter to criticize Ngannou for his inability to get a fight contract with a promotion.

One individual compared him to NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who is also a free agent at the moment.

"Francis is the new Colin Kaepernick."

Another Twitter user suggested that the Cameroonian needed to have realistic expectations while negotiating with fight promotions.

NBlane81 @NBlane81 @mma_orbit I want the best for Francis but he walks around like he was a massive draw in the ufc and yet his PPV sales where always pretty average. I’m sure he can make more outside the ufc than in it but he might need to have some more realistic goals at least in the short term. @mma_orbit I want the best for Francis but he walks around like he was a massive draw in the ufc and yet his PPV sales where always pretty average. I’m sure he can make more outside the ufc than in it but he might need to have some more realistic goals at least in the short term.

One individual praised Ngannou for sticking to his principles while discussing terms and conditions with different organizations.

Dr. Carlos Eduardo Queso, Jr. @YourMomsfave77 @mma_orbit Applaud Francis for sticking with his convictions.....he said he it wasn't about money with the UFC & it seems its not about money with One @mma_orbit Applaud Francis for sticking with his convictions.....he said he it wasn't about money with the UFC & it seems its not about money with One

A few more tweets on the issue can be seen below:

MrGoblin @FrontKickUFC



Especially at HW where anyone can beat anyone in MMA on the right day. Imagine he signs a one fight huge deal and loses a debut in ONE or Bellator. They’d waste $/promotion for nothing. @SpinninBackfist An older fighter who is after huge $ is pretty much dead weight to a smaller organization.Especially at HW where anyone can beat anyone in MMA on the right day. Imagine he signs a one fight huge deal and loses a debut in ONE or Bellator. They’d waste $/promotion for nothing. @SpinninBackfist An older fighter who is after huge $ is pretty much dead weight to a smaller organization. Especially at HW where anyone can beat anyone in MMA on the right day. Imagine he signs a one fight huge deal and loses a debut in ONE or Bellator. They’d waste $/promotion for nothing.

BAD MMA Math @BADMMAMath @jedigoodman How many negotiations is he going to go in and get laughed at before he clocks he has Bumlal level PPV appeal and fucked the deal of his life? @jedigoodman How many negotiations is he going to go in and get laughed at before he clocks he has Bumlal level PPV appeal and fucked the deal of his life?

TheHumbleOpinion @LeHumbleOpinion @mma_orbit Bro fought his way out of mines to get greedy and ruin his career and legacy @mma_orbit Bro fought his way out of mines to get greedy and ruin his career and legacy

Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA francis ngannou has been declined by bellator, one championship and bkfc... hope bro finds something to do. francis ngannou has been declined by bellator, one championship and bkfc... hope bro finds something to do.

Larger Than Life @MMA_4ever_ @SpinninBackfist Imagine...a Fighting Company based out of Asia and the organization is not interested in "Godzilla" These guys foamed at the mouth for guys like Rampage, Wanderlei, CroCop, Emelianenko, Shamrock (list goes on)...but Ngannou given his walking papers b4 it even started... @SpinninBackfist Imagine...a Fighting Company based out of Asia and the organization is not interested in "Godzilla" These guys foamed at the mouth for guys like Rampage, Wanderlei, CroCop, Emelianenko, Shamrock (list goes on)...but Ngannou given his walking papers b4 it even started...

GenWine @GenWine4 @mma_orbit Sometimes you’ve just gotta play the game, he refused to and overplayed his hand. Ego’s the great leveler and unfortunately he’s realising that it’s cold outside the UFC. @mma_orbit Sometimes you’ve just gotta play the game, he refused to and overplayed his hand. Ego’s the great leveler and unfortunately he’s realising that it’s cold outside the UFC.

Francis Ngannou UFC contract: Why 'The Predator' parted ways with the promotion?

Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC was not a sudden move on the Cameroonian's part. 'The Predator' and the UFC top brass were at loggerheads for quite some time.

After many attempts, the negotiations fell through and Ngannou parted ways with the UFC. In an interview with Ariel Helwani for 'The MMA Hour', the 36-year-old revealed the conditions that he had put forward for the UFC to accept, which the promotion declined.

"So, I asked for a lot of things. Which doesn't mean I was expecting all those things...but I was expecting at least one or two. I asked for sponsorship, right of a sponsorship which we [fighters] have been ripped off. I asked for health insurance...couldn't have it. I asked for a fighter advocate...somebody in the board meeting who would advocate for a fighter. I couldn't have those stuff that I asked for...they [UFC] say they don't do business like that," said Francis Ngannou.

Poll : 0 votes