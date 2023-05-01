After former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's UFC contract ended in January 2023, 'The Predator' started looking for new opportunities as a free agent. Currently, it appears that Ngannou will not be joining hands with ONE Championship.
Chatri Sityodtong, the CEO of ONE Championship, recently shed light on the talks of Ngannou joining the promotion. Sityodtong revealed that him and 'The Predator' were not on the same page during their talks about the Cameroonian competing in ONE FC. Sityodtong also stated that the 'lack-of-alignment' between the two was regarding matters other than finances and compensation.
"After careful reflection, we decided not to submit a final offer. Francis is a good guy and a good champion. At the end of the day, I didn't feel Francis and I were fully aligned on non-financial matters. It is nothing personal. It is just a lack of alignment."
Many MMA fans were upset upon hearing the news. They took to Twitter to criticize Ngannou for his inability to get a fight contract with a promotion.
One individual compared him to NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who is also a free agent at the moment.
"Francis is the new Colin Kaepernick."
Another Twitter user suggested that the Cameroonian needed to have realistic expectations while negotiating with fight promotions.
One individual praised Ngannou for sticking to his principles while discussing terms and conditions with different organizations.
A few more tweets on the issue can be seen below:
Francis Ngannou UFC contract: Why 'The Predator' parted ways with the promotion?
Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC was not a sudden move on the Cameroonian's part. 'The Predator' and the UFC top brass were at loggerheads for quite some time.
After many attempts, the negotiations fell through and Ngannou parted ways with the UFC. In an interview with Ariel Helwani for 'The MMA Hour', the 36-year-old revealed the conditions that he had put forward for the UFC to accept, which the promotion declined.
"So, I asked for a lot of things. Which doesn't mean I was expecting all those things...but I was expecting at least one or two. I asked for sponsorship, right of a sponsorship which we [fighters] have been ripped off. I asked for health insurance...couldn't have it. I asked for a fighter advocate...somebody in the board meeting who would advocate for a fighter. I couldn't have those stuff that I asked for...they [UFC] say they don't do business like that," said Francis Ngannou.