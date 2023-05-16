Jake Paul wants to fight KSI in 2024, pitches winner takes “all the profit”

The highly anticipated bout between Jake Paul and JJ "KSI" (both YouTuber and boxers) appears to be drawing nearer. In a recent episode of the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, JJ received important information from Jake's team. Ariel Helwani disclosed Nakisa Bidarian's message, which stated that Jake is open to competing at JJ's preferred weight class and venue. The catch is - the winner takes "all the profit."

The much-hyped showdown between Jake and JJ has been generating buzz for several years now, and while there is still a while to go, hearing positive news from Jake's team is certainly encouraging.

All or nothing - Jake Paul's offer to KSI

The feud between Jake Paul and JJ has entered a new chapter. After the UK-based YouTuber's recent win, which was somewhat controversial, over Joe Fournier, JJ was invited onto the well-known MMA Hour program with Ariel Helwani.

During the show, Ariel shared a message that he had received from Jake's manager. Here's what he had to say:

"KSI has put rehydration clauses on Dillon Danis, Joe Fournier. Wants Jake to come down to 180 and have a rehydration clause. Is that accurate?"

(Timestamp: 25:31)

After JJ responded affirmatively, Ariel continued:

"Jake fought 185 for the first time against Tommy and it wasn't an easy cut. He's not used to cutting weight. However, Jake is willing to do 180 plus the rehydration clause...as long as it's true winner takes all. Jake wins, then he and MVP get all the profits plus KSI's purse. If KSI wins he gets all the profits..."

After JJ expressed his interest in the offer, the message said that if the proposed agreement falls through, the fight would take place at 185 pounds without a rehydration clause. Furthermore, the tentative date proposed for the fight is set between mid to late February 2024.

Here's what the fans said

Although the fight is highly anticipated, there is an increasing sense of frustration over the time it takes to finalize the deal. Reacting to the news, here's what the fans said:

Jake Paul's next opponent is set to be MMA fighter, Nate Diaz. The fight is currently scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. As for the Sidemen member, he is interested in facing off against Tommy Fury, although the fight has not been officially confirmed.

