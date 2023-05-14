"Absolutely shameless" - Online community slams KSI as latter says he "outboxed and outclassed" Joe Fournier

Popular internet personality Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI," has gone viral after delivering a controversial knockout blow to Joe Fournier. For context, the YouTuber tagged Fournier with an overhand right in the second round of the boxing match. However, some community members on social media platforms such as Twitter believed that KSI had landed an illegal elbow shot.

ksi @KSI Outboxed and outclassed in every department. Onto the next, Tommy fury, let’s do this.



Shoutout to my whole team and appreciate everyone who came out and bought the PPV to watch an entertaining Misfits event.

Easy ft Bugzy Malone Out Now Outboxed and outclassed in every department. Onto the next, Tommy fury, let’s do this.Shoutout to my whole team and appreciate everyone who came out and bought the PPV to watch an entertaining Misfits event.Easy ft Bugzy Malone Out Now https://t.co/apO2us3PpV

Earlier today, the Briton claimed that he "outboxed and outclassed" Joe Fournier in "every department." As expected, the tweet instantly gained traction, with numerous netizens slamming the internet sensation for his contentious move. Twitter user @LFC_Fury remarked:

"Absolutely shameless."

KSI's tweet in aftermath of boxing match against Joe Fournier sparks controversy

The aftermath of the Misfits x DAZN Series 007 boxing event, featuring KSI and Joe Fournier, has shaken the internet, with many netizens sharing their thoughts on the controversial overhand move. During an interview, JJ explained what happened in the ring, saying:

"Second round, I was like, 'All right. I haven't thrown an overhand yet. So, I'm going to try that. See what happens. Land it clean. He wobbled. I came through with a hook. And that was night-night. He said I wouldn't land an overhand and I was like, 'All right! Watch!' and I did it."

Fellow YouTuber Jake Paul also weighed in on the situation and stated that if the match is to be considered "real," it should be ruled a "no contest or disqualification":

"I respect boxing too much, to respect that what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match, it will be ruled a contest or disqualification."

Jake Paul @jakepaul I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification.



I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification. https://t.co/YgNa7HIt3m

Responding to the Los Angeles-based personality's tweet, @TasteYourShake suggested that KSI has a UFC-like fighting style:

Another community member agreed with Jake Paul and commented that the match should be classified as no contest:

SK @skwgmi



no contest imo, didn’t look intentional @jakepaul i actually agree with you for onceno contest imo, didn’t look intentional @jakepaul i actually agree with you for once no contest imo, didn’t look intentional

@Lil_Courageous speculated that the YouTuber's victory would be overturned:

Lil Courageous @Lil_Courageous @KSI Ksi I’m a big fan but no this win will be changed to a lose sad considering it was a accidental elbow @KSI Ksi I’m a big fan but no this win will be changed to a lose sad considering it was a accidental elbow https://t.co/kaQsh1Tc56

Several netizens shared memes about the drama shrouding the pay-per-view event:

Pablo🌮👑〽️Knight @pabloknight10 @AbzSemtex @KSI Yaaaaaaaew anyone that don't like ksi is a friend of da taco kingdom @AbzSemtex @KSI Yaaaaaaaew anyone that don't like ksi is a friend of da taco kingdom https://t.co/TPG6hV4zP1

Some other relevant reactions were along these lines:

FILNFT @filnft @jakepaul It does look like an elbow but I don't think it was intentional. Seemed like a close right hook missed and his elbow just swung around in the same motion. Separate from that Fournier didn't look like he was fully prepared @jakepaul It does look like an elbow but I don't think it was intentional. Seemed like a close right hook missed and his elbow just swung around in the same motion. Separate from that Fournier didn't look like he was fully prepared

Black Samurai 🥷 @jamaltypenigga KSI really knocked out Joe Fournier with an elbow KSI really knocked out Joe Fournier with an elbow 💀💀 https://t.co/soCCjhcorh

Joe Fournier explained his side of the story in an interview with YouTube content creator Fred Talks Fighting. He claimed that KSI cheated and that the situation was "black and white." He added:

"He cheated. Clear, in black and white. You've all seen the replays. It's gone viral. It's all over the world. He hit me with a clean elbow. And the ref was right there. Watched it obviously. The guy owns the promoter when you're finding a promoter on his show. I've never been cheated like that in my life."

Fournier said Alexis Demetriades seemingly disrespected and threatened him by claiming he "holds all the cards" in this game.

Poll : 0 votes