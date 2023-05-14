"Absolutely shameless" - Online community slams KSI as latter says he "outboxed and outclassed" Joe Fournier

Popular internet personality Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI," has gone viral after delivering a controversial knockout blow to Joe Fournier. For context, the YouTuber tagged Fournier with an overhand right in the second round of the boxing match. However, some community members on social media platforms such as Twitter believed that KSI had landed an illegal elbow shot.
Earlier today, the Briton claimed that he "outboxed and outclassed" Joe Fournier in "every department." As expected, the tweet instantly gained traction, with numerous netizens slamming the internet sensation for his contentious move. Twitter user @LFC_Fury remarked:
"Absolutely shameless."
KSI's tweet in aftermath of boxing match against Joe Fournier sparks controversy
The aftermath of the Misfits x DAZN Series 007 boxing event, featuring KSI and Joe Fournier, has shaken the internet, with many netizens sharing their thoughts on the controversial overhand move. During an interview, JJ explained what happened in the ring, saying:
"Second round, I was like, 'All right. I haven't thrown an overhand yet. So, I'm going to try that. See what happens. Land it clean. He wobbled. I came through with a hook. And that was night-night. He said I wouldn't land an overhand and I was like, 'All right! Watch!' and I did it."
Fellow YouTuber Jake Paul also weighed in on the situation and stated that if the match is to be considered "real," it should be ruled a "no contest or disqualification":
"I respect boxing too much, to respect that what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match, it will be ruled a contest or disqualification."
Responding to the Los Angeles-based personality's tweet, @TasteYourShake suggested that KSI has a UFC-like fighting style:
Another community member agreed with Jake Paul and commented that the match should be classified as no contest:
@Lil_Courageous speculated that the YouTuber's victory would be overturned:
Several netizens shared memes about the drama shrouding the pay-per-view event:
Some other relevant reactions were along these lines:
Joe Fournier explained his side of the story in an interview with YouTube content creator Fred Talks Fighting. He claimed that KSI cheated and that the situation was "black and white." He added:
"He cheated. Clear, in black and white. You've all seen the replays. It's gone viral. It's all over the world. He hit me with a clean elbow. And the ref was right there. Watched it obviously. The guy owns the promoter when you're finding a promoter on his show. I've never been cheated like that in my life."
Fournier said Alexis Demetriades seemingly disrespected and threatened him by claiming he "holds all the cards" in this game.