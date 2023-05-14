Jake Paul demands KSI win to be disqualified or declared 'no contest'

Jake Paul has demanded KSI's win over Joe Fournier be overturned. 'JJ' took on 9-0 pro-boxer Joe Fournier in a six-round matchup last night at the Wembley Arena in London.

While KSI managed to knock out Joe Fournier in the second round, it happened in a rather controversial manner. 'JJ' tagged Fournier with a huge overhand right which seemed to have wobbled his opponent, however, he failed to land a right hook and caught the 40-year-old with an elbow which knocked him out and the referee seemed to have missed it.

Reacting to the KSI's knockout win over Joe Fournier, Jake Paul called for the bout to be ruled as a disqualification or a no-contest. He took to Twitter and said:

"I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification."

I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification. https://t.co/YgNa7HIt3m

While the elbow was seemingly unintentional from KSI's end, the bout should not have ended as a KO (as per the rule set). That said, it remains to be seen if Joe Fournier will appeal the decision or not.

KSI vs. Joe Fournier: What's next for 'JJ' following his win?

Following his rather controversial win over Joe Fournier, the Brit is keen to up the stakes for his next fight. While a potential fight against Jake Paul looked to be the next move for 'JJ', it looks like he wants to take on an even tougher challenge.

Immediately after his win over Joe Fournier, KSI called out Tommy Fury for a boxing matchup. Interestingly, 'TNT' was in attendance and proceeded to enter the ring to square off against 'JJ'. The Brit even doubled down on his desire of wanting to fight Fury next at the post-fight press conference.

While speaking about who he wants next, the Brit said:

"Tommy, Tommy Fury, I want that fight bro, I want that fight and I already know people are gonna doubt me, being like, 'You have no chance, there's no way'. I'm like, try me fam. Put me in the ring, everyone's saying, 'Oh you've got this, blah blah blah blah blah' and then I show people, me knocking them out, you know beating them constantly."

