“He’s scared” - KSI calls out Jake Paul for supposedly evading contract negotiations

The UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ “KSI” recently took to his YouTube channel to call out Jake Paul, his long-time online rival. Interestingly, the two have been discussing the possibility of a fight since the early days of YouTube boxing. However, JJ claims that Jake is avoiding signing a fight contract and is afraid to face him, especially after suffering his first loss to professional boxer Tommy Fury last month.
Speaking about the potential fight, JJ revealed that Jake had "aired" his proposed fight (potentially due to disagreements over the weight class). Pointing out the irony of the current situation, he mentioned how Jake, who was initially rather eager to fight him, was now evading the opportunity, despite JJ's own efforts to make it happen:
“He’s scared.”
Will Jake Paul sign the contract with KSI?
The potential fight between KSI and Jake Paul has been one of the longest ongoing online conflicts, with the two frequently attacking each other on Twitter. In a recent YouTube video, KSI provided more details about the current situation, stating:
"He wanted to be a pro-fighter, fight at 175, and now he wants me to fight at 185? Like, what we doing? Let's meet in the middle, 180. That's perfect for me and him."
JJ remains skeptical of the chances of the fight going through:
“Honestly, at this point, Jake doesn’t want it, which is hilarious because Jake was seen as the ‘guy,’ the ‘goat,’ he is the pound-for-pound YouTube boxer of all time.”
Providing a reason as to why he felt it wouldn't happen, he continued:
"And he doesn't want to fight me. Because why? Because he's scared, man. This guy is scared, he's been scared. He's been scared of me, man."
Looking at JJ's latest video, it seems clear that Jake wants to fight at a higher weight class, while JJ, who is used to fighting at 175 pounds, wants Jake to find some wiggle room.
Here's what the fans said
JJ's recent rant about a proposed fight with Jake Paul has garnered plenty of attention on Twitter.
KSI will return to the boxing ring when he faces Joe Fournier at Misfits 007 on May 13 this year. The upcoming fight is widely regarded as JJ's toughest test yet, as Joe comes in with a 9-0-1 professional record in the sport.
