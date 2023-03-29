“He’s scared” - KSI calls out Jake Paul for supposedly evading contract negotiations

The UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ “KSI” recently took to his YouTube channel to call out Jake Paul, his long-time online rival. Interestingly, the two have been discussing the possibility of a fight since the early days of YouTube boxing. However, JJ claims that Jake is avoiding signing a fight contract and is afraid to face him, especially after suffering his first loss to professional boxer Tommy Fury last month.

Speaking about the potential fight, JJ revealed that Jake had "aired" his proposed fight (potentially due to disagreements over the weight class). Pointing out the irony of the current situation, he mentioned how Jake, who was initially rather eager to fight him, was now evading the opportunity, despite JJ's own efforts to make it happen:

“He’s scared.”

Will Jake Paul sign the contract with KSI?

The potential fight between KSI and Jake Paul has been one of the longest ongoing online conflicts, with the two frequently attacking each other on Twitter. In a recent YouTube video, KSI provided more details about the current situation, stating:

"He wanted to be a pro-fighter, fight at 175, and now he wants me to fight at 185? Like, what we doing? Let's meet in the middle, 180. That's perfect for me and him."

JJ remains skeptical of the chances of the fight going through:

“Honestly, at this point, Jake doesn’t want it, which is hilarious because Jake was seen as the ‘guy,’ the ‘goat,’ he is the pound-for-pound YouTube boxer of all time.”

Providing a reason as to why he felt it wouldn't happen, he continued:

"And he doesn't want to fight me. Because why? Because he's scared, man. This guy is scared, he's been scared. He's been scared of me, man."

Looking at JJ's latest video, it seems clear that Jake wants to fight at a higher weight class, while JJ, who is used to fighting at 175 pounds, wants Jake to find some wiggle room.

Here's what the fans said

JJ's recent rant about a proposed fight with Jake Paul has garnered plenty of attention on Twitter. Fans and followers of both personalities have been reacting to his statements, expressing their own opinions:

Savs @Savs269 @ksinews_ Jake said 185lb with no rehydration clause or 180lb with 10lb rehydration clause and winner takes all. Jj said said he wants 50/50 now. Love jj but these frequent Ls are getting annoying @ksinews_ Jake said 185lb with no rehydration clause or 180lb with 10lb rehydration clause and winner takes all. Jj said said he wants 50/50 now. Love jj but these frequent Ls are getting annoying

Superman @Guyman314 @ksinews_ But it’s ok when JJ himself spends 3 years avoiding it? @ksinews_ But it’s ok when JJ himself spends 3 years avoiding it?

DylanJ @DylanJ84032224 🤣. @ksinews_ Jake has offered KSI a contract many times but he wasn’t going to sign it due to his busy schedule with music, SDMN etc. Now he finally has some time to focus on boxing, he offers Jake a contract and now Jake’s declined it, what’s the actual point in that🤣. @ksinews_ Jake has offered KSI a contract many times but he wasn’t going to sign it due to his busy schedule with music, SDMN etc. Now he finally has some time to focus on boxing, he offers Jake a contract and now Jake’s declined it, what’s the actual point in that 😂🤣.

Miggy Diaz @miguelpaolo9 @ksinews_ JJ took years off jake can do the same. They both want to be at there best for fight when it happens @ksinews_ JJ took years off jake can do the same. They both want to be at there best for fight when it happens

N2K Blue @N2KBlue @ksinews_ Sad to see how KSI fans really eat up whatever KSI says without putting any real thought into it. @ksinews_ Sad to see how KSI fans really eat up whatever KSI says without putting any real thought into it.

Müslüm Leblebici @MslmLeblebici4 @ksinews_ at this point im Tired That whole boxing beef between JJ and Jake started around 2018,i was 13 back then now i‘m turning 18 ion even care anymore about It tbh Even tho i love JJ‘s Content @ksinews_ at this point im Tired That whole boxing beef between JJ and Jake started around 2018,i was 13 back then now i‘m turning 18 ion even care anymore about It tbh Even tho i love JJ‘s Content

Juan Olivares✈ @Juanzini_7 @ksinews_ Scared? Lmao. They’re the same height and weigh the same yet KSI demanded Jake to have a rehydration clause @ksinews_ Scared? Lmao. They’re the same height and weigh the same yet KSI demanded Jake to have a rehydration clause 😂

KSI will return to the boxing ring when he faces Joe Fournier at Misfits 007 on May 13 this year. The upcoming fight is widely regarded as JJ's toughest test yet, as Joe comes in with a 9-0-1 professional record in the sport.

