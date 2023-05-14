Create

KSI vs Joe Fournier results: Find out the winners here

By Pranav Pandey
Modified May 14, 2023 00:38 GMT
KSI vs Joe Fournier results: Find out the winners here [Image Courtesy: @daznboxing on Instagram]

Internet sensation turned pugilist KSI has emerged victorious once again, albeit amidst a cloud of controversy. At MF & DAZN: X Series 007 in London, the 29-year-old clinched a knockout win over Joe Fournier, cementing his second victory of the year after triumphing over FaZe Temper in January.

KSI, who had acknowledged 'The Badass Billionaire' as his most formidable adversary yet, started the fight with immense vigor and took an aggressive stance, constantly pressing forward and peppering his opponent with a barrage of punches. His aggression was on full display in the first round as he pushed Fournier on the back foot and landed several potent shots.

At the start of the second round, Fournier appeared to be more aggressive, taking control of the center of the ring and putting 'JJ' on the defensive. However, the British YouTuber quickly turned the tide with a powerful overhand right that stunned Fournier, followed by what seemed to be an elbow strike that ended the fight in a knockout victory for the 29-year-old. The blow was delivered with such force that it left fans and critics alike wondering whether the elbow was a intentional or not, adding to the drama of the controversial finish.

Ksi just put Joe Fournier to sleep 😭 https://t.co/Lu3ELnPl5I

MF & DAZN X Series 007: KSI vs Fournier full card results

Main Card

KSI def. Joe Fournier via KO (1:25) at Round 2

Deji def. Swarmz via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

That winning feeling ❤️️ @DejiWatch #KSIFournier LIVE now on DAZN PPV, sign-up at DAZN.com https://t.co/IYkxRjuCYD

Anthony Taylor def. Salt Papi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Paigey Cakey def. Tennessee Thresh via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

ViruZz def. DK Money via KO (2:59) of Round 2

It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward 😤Watch #KSIFournier LIVE now on DAZN PPV, sign-up at DAZN.com https://t.co/RASoguNLTt

Little Bellsy def. Lil Kymchii via unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37 40-36)

Preliminary Card

WingsOfRedemption def. Boogie2988 via TKO (0:33) at Round 2

Unbaer def. Corn via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Luis Nestor def. Callum King via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Halal Ham def. Zuckles via unanimous decision (30-23, 30-23, 30-23)

