Twitter erupts after KSI's knockout of Joe Fournier appeared to have come from an illegal elbow

By Pranav Pandey
Modified May 13, 2023 23:31 GMT
YouTube sensation KSI had an eventful night at Wembley Stadium, as he secured a controversial knockout victory over former pro boxer Joe Fournier.

𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑 🤯@KSI with the HUGE KO of Joe Fournier in Round 2 😤#KSIFournier | @WilliamHill https://t.co/rRnaqMcK0r

The fight lived up to the hype as the 29-year-old dominated the first round, landing some big punches and even managing to tag Fournier with a colossal overhand right in Round 2. However, what happened next left fans in awe and some even in disbelief. 'JJ' tried to deliver a right hook but instead landed a powerful elbow on Fournier's face, knocking him out and causing controversy as the move appeared to be illegal.

KSI just elbowed Joe Fournier and knocked him out 😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/40BqRkNq8r

Fans on social media were quick to voice their displeasure over the controversial finish, with many questioning the legality of the knockout.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @MichaelXBT thinks the fight should have been called off:

"Surely that’s a DQ?"
@MichaelBensonn Surely that’s a DQ?

Another user @ItsAllGoodmanNM remarked:

"He shook off the overhand right. This is just classic Misfits nonsense."
@NNBoxing @MichaelBensonn He shook off the overhand right. This is just classic Misfits nonsense. @MisfitsBoxing

@kmag_supremacy thinks it was Fournier's head movement that caused the elbow shot:

"Not KSI’s fault he (Joe Fournier) moved his head down tho."
@MrLuxie Not ksi’s fault he moved his head down tho.

@brown_dylan believes the decision can be overturned:

"That’s getting overturned if appealed."
@MichaelBensonn That’s getting overturned if appealed

Social media user @aj4eva98 surmises that the whole event was rigged:

"KSI ELBOWED HIM AND THEY GAVE A WIN?! This whole event is rigged."
@HappyPunchPromo @KSI KSI ELBOWED HIM AND THEY GAVE A WIN?! This whole event is rigged

@_luketwit_ reacted:

DAZN covering up KSIs illegal knockout (elbow)#Misfits007 #DAZN007 #KSI https://t.co/lsreWDxbJW

'The Nightmare's' potential opponent Jake Paul stated:

"I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification."
I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification. https://t.co/YgNa7HIt3m
@MichaelBensonn How is that even allowed to count as a victory. kSI didn’t win that fight and he should be disqualified. He literally knocked him out with an elbow 😂
@MichaelBensonn It’s called ‘a dive’ - bounce off the canvas like that and then sat in your corner smiling 😂😂 no oxygen, no medic, come on, kinnell easy to see
@MichaelBensonn Everyone hating JJ because of that one slight tiny error
@MichaelBensonn How did they not show that to the stadium 😂
@MichaelBensonn Just the icing on the cake of an awful “boxing” show all round! 🤦🏽‍♂️

What's next for KSI?

Fresh off his controversial knockout victory over Joe Fournier, KSI is already looking ahead to his next matchups. The YouTube star has set his sights on an ambitious goal of fighting four times this year, with one victory already under his belt. While negotiations for a bout with Jake Paul have hit a snag.

The electrifying drama between 'JJ' and Tommy Fury has set tongues wagging with intense speculations over a potential fight between the two stars. Fans of the sport are eagerly waiting to see if the 29-year-old's upcoming matchups will include the British professional boxer and reality television personality.

Safe to say @KSI and @tommytntfury are ready to throw down right now 😤#KSIFournier https://t.co/uJO78y1KV7

But that's not all - 'The Nightmare' has his sights set on more than just one fight in the upcoming months. His Misfits Boxing promotion is planning an event in his hometown of London at the end of August, leaving fans eager to see who KSI might face next in the ring.

