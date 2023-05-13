YouTube sensation KSI had an eventful night at Wembley Stadium, as he secured a controversial knockout victory over former pro boxer Joe Fournier.

The fight lived up to the hype as the 29-year-old dominated the first round, landing some big punches and even managing to tag Fournier with a colossal overhand right in Round 2. However, what happened next left fans in awe and some even in disbelief. 'JJ' tried to deliver a right hook but instead landed a powerful elbow on Fournier's face, knocking him out and causing controversy as the move appeared to be illegal.

Fans on social media were quick to voice their displeasure over the controversial finish, with many questioning the legality of the knockout.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @MichaelXBT thinks the fight should have been called off:

"Surely that’s a DQ?"

Another user @ItsAllGoodmanNM remarked:

"He shook off the overhand right. This is just classic Misfits nonsense."

@kmag_supremacy thinks it was Fournier's head movement that caused the elbow shot:

"Not KSI’s fault he (Joe Fournier) moved his head down tho."

@brown_dylan believes the decision can be overturned:

"That’s getting overturned if appealed."

Social media user @aj4eva98 surmises that the whole event was rigged:

"KSI ELBOWED HIM AND THEY GAVE A WIN?! This whole event is rigged."

@_luketwit_ reacted:

'The Nightmare's' potential opponent Jake Paul stated:

"I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification."

What's next for KSI?

Fresh off his controversial knockout victory over Joe Fournier, KSI is already looking ahead to his next matchups. The YouTube star has set his sights on an ambitious goal of fighting four times this year, with one victory already under his belt. While negotiations for a bout with Jake Paul have hit a snag.

The electrifying drama between 'JJ' and Tommy Fury has set tongues wagging with intense speculations over a potential fight between the two stars. Fans of the sport are eagerly waiting to see if the 29-year-old's upcoming matchups will include the British professional boxer and reality television personality.

But that's not all - 'The Nightmare' has his sights set on more than just one fight in the upcoming months. His Misfits Boxing promotion is planning an event in his hometown of London at the end of August, leaving fans eager to see who KSI might face next in the ring.

