Jake Paul thrashes reporter for saying he is not a future hall-of-famer in boxing

The pre-fight press conference for the much-anticipated bout between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz commenced today at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas. However, the event was not without drama, as 'The Problem Child' took offense to a reporter's comment that he is not a future Hall of Famer in boxing.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer quickly shot back, defending his skills and claiming that he is already making waves in the boxing world:

"I'm getting more and more experience under my belt with each fight, this will be my eighth fight. Just getting better and better in the gym, I spar against world champions and trained with world champions all the time."

The Ohio native added:

"I don't know who you are to say that, I'm not a future hall-of-fame boxer ? I have done more for the sports than any boxers in current history. What is Floyd Mayweather done for the women's boxing ? The list goes on, I've changed the whole entire game and brought a new $70 million followers to the sports and put on bigger pay-per-views than some of these hall-of-fame guys.You wanna talk about resume, yeah I'm building it up buddy. I just got started in this game. This is my eighth fight, and I’m fighting Nate Diaz, one of the biggest fighters in MMA history."

With six wins and one loss to his name, Jake Paul has emerged as a formidable presence in the world of professional boxing. The 26-year-old's sole defeat came at the hands of Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury, during a highly-publicized bout in February.

Jake Paul discusses a potential rematch with Tommy Fury

Jake Paul is contemplating a rematch against Tommy Fury after their high-profile fight in February earlier this year. The two boxers, both relatively new to the professional scene, were the headline act of an ESPN pay-per-view event held in Saudi Arabia, with the likes of Badou Jack featuring on the undercard.

Despite the odds being in Paul's favor, 'TNT' dominated the fight, peppering him with jabs for eight rounds, save for a late knockdown by 'The Problem Child'.

The YouTube sensation-turned-boxer expressed his desire to trigger a rematch clause after the loss. However, that rematch has now been canceled in favor of a bout with Nate Diaz. While this would imply that 'The Problem Child' is no longer interested in confronting Fury, this is not the case. In a recent Sky Sports interview, he stated:

"It's going to happen, it's going to happen for sure. I think it was a great fight, it was entertaining, it was the biggest pay-per-view buys in boxing for the last two years so I think we have to run it back. Tommy is down and I'm excited for that."

