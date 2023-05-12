WATCH: KSI and Joe Fournier exchange heated words during fiery final faceoff

The long-awaited clash between KSI and Joe Fournier is almost upon us, and fans of the boxing world are buzzing with anticipation. These two British boxers will finally settle their differences in a DAZN main event this Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the OVO Arena in London.

The tension has been brewing between the two fighters ever since KSI's knockout win against Faze Temper in January. The British YouTuber made it clear that he had his sights set on 'The Billionaire Badass' and the feeling was mutual. The pair exchanged heated words at a press conference last month, and things nearly came to blows when Fournier shoved 'The Nightmare' during a face-off.

Today, tensions were at an all-time high as KSI and Fournier faced off one last time before the big fight. The fiery faceoff was filled with heated words and intense stares, making it clear that neither fighter is backing down.

Check out the intense stare down below:

When Joe Fournier sent a threatening message to KSI

Joe Fournier has left no stone unturned in his preparation to take on KSI in what is being touted as the influencer's biggest challenge yet. With a flawless professional record of 9-0, 'The Billionaire Badass' is determined to add another victory to his resume by defeating the YouTube sensation in their upcoming bout.

Fournier's fiery passion and unyielding confidence in his abilities were evident in his recent appearance on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, where the British entrepreneur confidently stated that he was fully prepared to take on 'JJ' and emerge victorious:

"Well I already offered him 10 million dollars to sell me Misfits now because I said the next day is going to be worth like a hundred grand. That's true so if you want we can go we can go halves we can buy it and then you know that's the end of Misfits because then I own the company."

He added:

"He's just gonna have a lot of rounds of just getting beat up like that's the that's my plan this is what I like I'm just gonna have a lot of rounds of really hurting you and yeah I hope you cry I want to see you cry and stall. I don't I just hope he comes to the fight for real I don't know if he'll actually show up."

Check out Fournier's entire remarks below (from 39:46 onwards):

