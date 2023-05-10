YouTuber turned boxer KSI is scheduled to compete against English entrepreneur Joe Fournier in an upcoming boxing match set to take place on May 13, 2023. As he gears up for the event, a video showcasing the 29-year-old's intense neck training regimen has been making waves among fans and followers alike.

The video has left viewers stunned and impressed by the Sidemen founder's dedication to his craft, as well as his innovative approach to training. The rigorous exercises demonstrate 'JJ's' commitment to achieving peak physical condition ahead of the highly-anticipated match. This drew a significant amount of attention from fans and spectators alike.

Twitter user @JJtheGoatKSIfan wants to try the training regime:

"crazy i wanna try this out exercise."

Another user @SiklyON remarked:

"He tryna get that Tyson neck."

@tyrone_kinnon stated:

"Mike Tyson did that but more aggressive but kudos to ksi il be to scared to try that no thank you lol."

Social media user @TheKingOfRobux mentioned:

"He trains at a MMA gym and that's a wrestling exercise so makes sense."

@youtubeboxing11 reacted:

"He on his Mike Tyson neck bridges I respect it. That’s one of the hardest workouts you can do no cap."

KSI sustained a massive black eye during the Joe Fournier bout sparring

In preparation for his upcoming bout against Joe Fournier, KSI has been dedicating himself to rigorous sparring sessions to hone his boxing skills. YouTuber's journey into the world of professional boxing has been far from conventional, having faced off against Logan Paul in two highly-publicized bouts. The first match ended in a draw, while 'The Nightmare' emerged victorious in the second fight with a narrow split decision.

Fournier is expected to provide a tougher test for 'JJ' compared to his previous opponents, as he holds an impressive professional record of 9-0. This makes him the most experienced boxer that KSI has faced, which makes their upcoming fight even more intriguing.

The social media celebrity revealed his injuries during a recent YouTube video:

"Mind the eye. I did it in sparring, just a clash of heads. Training camp is going well... I've just been going one hundred miles an hour, in general, this year."

Additionally, Olajide Olatunji has also participated in several exhibition matches, showcasing his knockout power in three separate contests.

