KSI vs. Joe Fournier fight week got off to a wild start earlier today.

'The Nightmare' and 'The Badass Billonaire' are set to square off in a DAZN main event this Saturday. The bout has been in the makings since January. Moments after the British star knocked out Faze Temper, he exited the ring for a faceoff with Fournier.

The two are finally set to collide this weekend at the Wembley Arena in London. While the two don't have a lengthy feud or beef, they've certainly gotten on each other's nerves over the last few months. That was best shown in their press conference last month when Fournier shoved the YouTuber in a face-off.

Earlier today at the fight week press conference, KSI returned the favor to Joe Fournier. The two were face-to-face talking trash, which isn't a shock considering how things went the last time they were face-to-face. Eventually, they went nose-to-nose and began clashing heads.

Luckily, the two were split up before the action could get any worse. However, the face-off was just another intense moment between KSI and Fournier, who is extremely confident heading into Saturday's showdown.

See the face-off between the two in the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @MisfitsBoxing]

KSI vs Joe Fournier face-off ahead of Saturday night… KSI vs Joe Fournier face-off ahead of Saturday night…[🎥 @MisfitsBoxing]https://t.co/tX7Tisug3L

KSI vs. Joe Fournier: 'The Nightmare' makes prediction

Ahead of KSI vs. Joe Fournier, both men believe the fight will end in a finish.

To their credit, 'The Nightmare' and 'The Badass Billonaire' have power in spades. The British YouTuber has knocked out every opponent to date, save for Logan Paul. Fournier, meanwhile, has scored stoppage victories in all nine of his professional bouts thus far. Granted, both men haven't fought the highest level of competition.

For that reason, both men are confident heading into Saturday's showdown. At the press conference earlier today, both men made predictions for their clash. Unsurprisingly, both the YouTube star and Fournier stated that the fight will end in a knockout.

For his part, 'The Badass Billonaire' was asked if he would score a knockout win this weekend. In response, he stated:

"It's okay to be afraid, I wouldn't be here if I didn't think I was going to knock him out... KSI, it's okay to be afraid."

'The Nightmare' was then asked the same question, and responded in a positive. He stated:

"Yes, of course, I'm going to knock him out easy... I can't wait to destroy you then, this Saturday bro."

See their back-and-forth in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes