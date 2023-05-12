KSI vs Joe Fournier: Find out the official weight of the headliners here

YouTuber turned boxer KSI is gearing up for his next match against fellow English entrepreneur Joe Fournier on May 13, 2023. The Englishmen will face off in an exhibition fight for YouTuber's coveted Misfits cruiserweight title at The OVO Arena, one of London's premier sporting venues.

KSI is gearing up for his fourth exhibition fight in the boxing ring. He recently won his last match against FaZe Temperrr with a first-round knockout in January. Meanwhile, his upcoming opponent, Fournier, boasts an undefeated professional record of 9-0.

Their rivalry has been simmering all week, but now, the showdown is just a day away. Both the opponents made weight on Friday, with 'JJ' tipping the scales at 177.6 pounds and 'The Billionaire Badass' at 179.5 pounds, setting the stage for their highly-anticipated Misfits Boxing 7 bout at The OVO Arena in London on Saturday.

As they stared each other down after the weigh-in, the intense faceoff was a continuation of the heated exchange at Thursday's press conference, where 'The Nightmare' surprised Fournier with a shove, fueling the bad blood between the two fighters.

Check out the entire sequence of events below:

KSI devised an extensive plot to 'sh*t on' Jake Paul's boxing career

The intense rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul has been gaining momentum. As the two most prominent influencer boxers in the world, they have each hosted successful pay-per-view events, with 'The Nightmare' even establishing his own promotion company, Misfits Boxing, while Paul launched Most Valuable Promotions.

While both men have talked trash and argued about their respective resumes, they have yet to face each other in the ring. The idea of a showdown between them has been circulating since 2019, following the Brit's win over Logan Paul. Although nothing is confirmed yet, there are reports that the two may finally fight later this year.

During an interview with Seconds Out, 'JJ' hinted at his strategy for the potential fight against 'The Problem Child':

"I think Joe Fournier is up there, but I think Tommy Fury is a tougher opponent. That's why, once I destroy Joe Fournier, I'm going to get through to Tommy Fury. Destroy him, and then sh*t on Jake Paul's entire boxing career... It's just BS, he doesn't want."

Check out the entire interview below:

