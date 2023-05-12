KSI's Misfits Boxing MF & DAZN X Series 7 weigh-ins was thrown into chaos when undercard fighter Lil Kymchii threw a raw fish at her opponent Little Bellsy.

Lil Kymchii (real name Morgan Lee) is a social media influencer and rapper, who built her following on TikTok and Instagram. Before becoming an influencer, Lee also worked as an adult film star.

The 30-year-old is set to battle against Little Bellsy this weekend as they both prepare to make their boxing debuts at the MF 007 event. Kymchii, no stranger to making viral posts online, opted to turn their face-off into such an occasion as she dialed up her rivarly against Bellsy by hitting her in the face with a raw fish. She had also previously hurled a bottle of Prime at her opponent during the presser.

As the pair were then separated by security, Lil Kymchii could be heared yelling expletives at her opponent:

"F*ck you! You b*tch!"

Watch the video here:

KSI is set to feature as the main event of the night, when he takes on professional boxer Joe Fournier at the OVO Arena in Wembley. Speaking about the event and his upcoming bout, the British YouTube star vowed to do what Jake Paul could not, defeat a professional boxer.

'The Nightmare' said:

"I can’t wait to show the world what Jake Paul couldn’t, knock out a pro boxer... Each fight, people are seeing a better me and I’m honestly scared for Fournier because once I land my right or left hand on his chin, it’s night night."

KSI wants to "destroy" Jake Paul's career

KSI reiterated his desire to face Jake Paul after stating that he'll happily walk through Joe Fournier and Tommy Fury to get the fight against the American.

The pair have remained bitter rivals since the trend of influencer boxing began and both even set up their own boxing promotions. Paul heads up Most Valuable Promotions, whereas KSI founded Misfits Boxing.

Both 'The Problem Child and 'The Nightmare' have publicly stated their interest in facing one another and KSI's latest interview suggests the bout is closer than ever.

Whilst speaking to Seconds Out, the British boxer admitted to having a plan to ruin Jake Paul's career:

"I think Joe Fournier is up there, but I think Tommy Fury is a tougher opponent. That's why, once I destroy Joe Fournier, I'm going to get through to Tommy Fury. Destroy him, and then s*** on Jake Paul's entire boxing career... It's just BS, he doesn't want [the fight]."

Catch the interview here (1:00):

Poll : 0 votes