KSI has an elaborate plan to "sh*t on" Jake Paul's boxing career

The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul continues to escalate.

'The Nightmare' and 'The Problem Child' have emerged as the two greatest influencer boxers today, for whatever that is worth. Both men have had massive pay-per-view events, with the British star forming his own company, Misfits Boxing.

For his part, Paul too has started his own promotion, Most Valuable Promotions. The two have continued to argue about their resumes as well. While Paul holds victories over names such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, KSI is still undefeated.

However, despite all the similarities and trash talk, they've yet to fight. They've been in talks as far back as 2019, following the Brit's decision win over Logan Paul. While the fight is far from set in stone, the two are reportedly in talks to fight later this year.

In an interview with Seconds Out, KSI discussed his plans to fight Jake Paul. There, he admitted he had a plan to ruin his foe's boxing career, stating:

"I think Joe Fournier is up there, but I think Tommy Fury is a tougher opponent. That's why, once I destroy Joe Fournier, I'm going to get through to Tommy Fury. Destroy him, and then s*** on Jake Paul's entire boxing career... It's just BS, he doesn't want [the fight]."

See his comments in the video below:

KSI - Jake Paul: Mams Taylor gives update on the fight

KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, has given an update on a potential clash with Jake Paul.

'The Nightmare' is currently slated to face Joe Fournier this Saturday on DAZN pay-per-view. Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' is set to face Nate Diaz in a future clash in August, his first bout since a loss to Tommy Fury in February.

As the British star stated in a recent interview, the two sides are in talks for a December fight. For his part, the YouTuber's manager, Mams Taylor, gave an update on how negotiations are going. There, he revealed that there was a verbal agreement for the fight earlier this year.

However, due to complications with the card layout and other issues, talks fell through. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Taylor stated:

"Tell you what wasn't agreed, the card... We gave options and he said 'Okay yes, I think we're there', the venue, all this stuff, we've booked everything, the date. Nakisa [Bidarian] calls me after the Tommy fight and says 'Jake doesn't want to fight KSI' anymore."

See his comments in the video below:

