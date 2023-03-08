KSI’s boxing coach Alexis Demetriades is confident that his fighter will knock out Tommy Fury and Jake Paul should he face off against either of the two fighters next.

Demetriades revealed that the British social media star called him right after watching the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight in Saudi Arabia and told him that he "wants to sleep both of them and that he could do it easily." The YouTuber’s coach furthermore stated that he agrees completely with him.

Tommy Fury faced off against Jake Paul and won on the judges' scorecards in the main event of a ESPN+ Top Rank card that took place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on February 26. Fury handed Paul his first-ever loss in his pro-boxing career by winning a split decision.

The boxing trainer spoke about the fight and what he thought of the exchanges in an interview with SkySports:

"Both Tommy and Jake were very tired, and the volume and the power punch volume wasn't that high”.

He also spoke of Fury's abilities in boxing and how he thinks he would fare against the two cruiserweight fighters:

“KSI's got a lot of power in both of his hands and has improved massively with it. He's not one-dimensional or a one-handed fighter as some of these guys are. I have no doubt in my mind that he would put Jake Paul and Tommy Fury to sleep."

KSI reveals date and new opponent for his next fight

Boxing in London - KSI v FaZe Temper

The British YouTuber spoke with Ariel Helwani and revealed the opponent for his return to the boxing ring on May 13 at Wembley Stadium. He said this on The MMA Hour podcast:

"I feel like me fighting someone like Joe Fournier makes sense but then it's like, should I also shut some people up with [Tyron] Woodley? Yeah, I'm looking towards Joe [on] May 13. Wembley, yeah.

The former gaming content creator is planning on being active in the squared circle and facing higher levels of competition in the lead-up to a massive fight with Jake Paul. However, Jake Paul will look to avenge his loss against Tommy Fury later this year, which might cause a delay or postpone the fight with KSI to a later date than the previously speculated date in late 2023.

Check out the full interview below:

