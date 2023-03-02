YouTuber KSI has revealed his plans for future fights leading up to his highly anticipated clash against Jake Paul.

The co-founder of PRIME Hydration went on the record while appearing on The Checkup Podcast with Doctor Mike. He talked about the energy drink company and, of course, boxing Jake Paul. He said:

"Because of the Jake Paul fight, there's always this timeframe that I have to reach, where it's like, 'Ok, yeah, you can fight everyone but you gotta fight Jake,' and it's like, 'Well, okay cool. Can I fight Salt Papi? They're like, 'Nah, no, you can't do that.'"

KSI elaborated on why he's not looking to fight any YouTubers leading up to the Jake Paul fight:

"I'm fighting in May, on May 13th. I want to fight Salt Papi, but my team are telling me you've got a Jake Paul fight at the end of the year. If you wanna fight Jake Paul, then you're going to have to fight an orthodox fighter before you fight Jake Paul."

The 'Holiday' hitmaker is coming off the back of a first-round KO victory against professional gamer Faze Temper on January 13 at Wembley Arena, London. The Watford-born content creator's next opponent has been confirmed to be Joe Fournier. Fournier is a British businessman who ventured into the world of boxing and currently has a 9-0 record.

The 29-year-old content creator's arch nemesis, Jake Paul, recently faced the first loss of his pro-boxing career to undefeated cruiserweight Tommy Fury. Fans and critics alike are wondering whether now would be the perfect time to see the two YouTubers go at it in the squared circle.

However, it does appear that Paul will be looking for an immediate rematch against Fury. The fight could be pushed back further should Paul exercise his contractual rematch clause, as specified in the fight agreement with Fury. But should 'The Problem Child' win the rematch, it sets up the KSI fight to be even bigger.

Check out the full interview below:

Tommy Fury responds to KSI callout

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury

KSI took to Twitter to post a video following the events of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight and made headlines with his statements.

The YouTuber appeared ecstatic to see his arch-rival lose against a professional boxer and said this in the video:

"Don't mind me, just smoking on that Jake Paul pack. Honestly, Jake Paul? Trash. Tommy Fury? Trash."

Tommy Fury responded to the YouTuber's online antics and called him out with the help of his father John in a post-fight press conference for Paul vs. Fury. In response, he said:

"KSI can sit back in his seat in London and say what he wants. Like I said before, he can do what he wants - sparring ain't fighting. You got to get in there to do it. And I'll tell you now, if KSI wants to entertain a fight, he's no Jake Paul. I'll take that, no problem."

John Fury also chimed in on hearing the comments and said:

"Here in Saudi Arabia... we want KSI in Saudi next."

Check out Tommy Fury's post-fight press conference below:

