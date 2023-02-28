What's next for Jake Paul following his loss to Tommy Fury?

Jake Paul's boxing run hit a roadblock this past weekend after he suffered his maiden loss at the hands of Tommy Fury.

Going into his bout against Tommy Fury, 'The Problem Child' looked motivated to prove to everyone that he is capable of beating a real boxer of his age. However, Paul fell just short as he lost via split decision at the hands of 'TNT'.

Following his loss to Fury, many were speculating about Paul's future inside the squared circle, with some even suggesting that 'The Problem Child' will never box again. However, in a post-fight press-conference, the 26-year-old made it clear that he will be back in the ring.

While suggesting that he will most likely go for a rematch against Tommy Fury, Jake Paul said:

"I'm going to go back for this rematch. I just talked to Tommy back in the medical room and he's like, 'Let's go, let's do it again.' And he's down for it. So, I think that will be the focus first and foremost. I'm gonna prove that I can go and fight a better fight than I did tonight and get that W."

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul says he will activate the Tommy Fury rematch clause before fighting KSI… Jake Paul says he will activate the Tommy Fury rematch clause before fighting KSI… https://t.co/sEgi9KELSw

Deontay Wilder believes Jake Paul won against Tommy Fury

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was in attendance for the Paul vs. Fury bout. 'The Bronze Bomber' had an interesting take on the fight as he believed 'The Problem Child' should've won.

Deontay Wilder did not seem to agree with the referee for taking away a point from Jake Paul during the fight and suggested that Paul's knockdown of Fury in the eighth round should've given him the edge. In an interview with Boxing King Media after the fight, Wilder slammed the referee and the judges:

"I think Jake got that one, you know what I mean? The referee was an immature point [deduction]. I think Jake probably needed that knockdown to even it out, and I think gave it to Fury only because of the point [deduction]. That was an immature point taken. The refereee is supposed to give at least three warnings, he gave him no warning."

Watch Deontay Wilder's interview below:

Poll : 0 votes