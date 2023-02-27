Deontay Wilder disagrees with Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury split decision

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has criticized the scoring of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury.

'The Problem Child' and Fury entered the squared circle last night in a highly anticipated grudge match. The fight turned out to be closer than expected and ended in a split decision win in favor of 'TNT', with the scorecards reading 75-74, 73-76, 73-76 for the Brit.

Interestingly, Jake Paul scored a knockdown in the final round of the fight, but it was not enough for him to scrape through a win. A lot has been said about the scoring since the fight, with many suggesting that Paul should've won. That group includes Deontay Wilder.

During an interview with Boxing King Media after the fight, Deontay Wilder blasted the referee and the judges by saying:

"I think Jake got that one, you know what I mean? The referee was an immature point [deduction]. I think Jake probably needed that knockdown to even it out, and I think gave it to Fury only because of the point [deduction]. That was an immature point taken. The refereee is supposed to give at least three warnings, he gave him no warning."

Watch the interview below:

Jake Paul reflects on his loss to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has expressed interest in a rematch against Tommy Fury after seemingly questioning the judges' decision.

Tommy Fury managed to edge out Paul via split decision. However, many believe the fight could've gone either way. 'The Problem Child' himself also didn't quite agree with the judges.

During an in-ring interview right after the bout, Jake Paul suggested that he would be aiming for a rematch. He said:

“All respect to Tommy, he won. Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight, a close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges. I got a 10-8 round twice, so it is what it is.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer continued:

“I’ve already won in life, I already won. I’ve won in every single way. I have an amazing family, amazing friends, amazing work ethic. I’ve made it farther than I ever thought that I would and beyond. This is definitely a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin, get back in the gym, and we can run it back because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans tonight.”

