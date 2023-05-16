Francis Ngannou made MMA history today by signing one of the most important deals the sport has ever seen. 'The Predator' has found a new home in the PFL and besides the lucrative nature of his contract with the promotion, he is now guaranteed a level of freedom that's unprecendeted in MMA.

News of his signing with the PFL has led to significant praise for the former UFC heavyweight champion from the MMA world. Among the first mixed martial artists to heap praise on Francis Ngannou for the PFL deal was lightweight power-puncher and UFC prospect Terrance McKinney.

'T Wrecks' congratulated the Cameroonian phenom on scoring what he described as the biggest deal in MMA history. Other mixed martial artists who heaped praise on the former UFC titleholder include another former UFC champion in Anthony Pettis and Georgian UFC middleweight Roman Dolidze.

The following are the various reactions to Francis Ngannou's move to the PFL:

Congrats on the biggest deal in mma history 🔥🔥🔥Also, we got fight news comin soon - opponent locked in ☑️

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter If you're still in the "Francis fumbled the bag" camp today, there's nothing that he could have done to convince you otherwise.



If you're still in the "Francis fumbled the bag" camp today, there's nothing that he could have done to convince you otherwise.That's a fact.

He's gonna bring through a lot of upcoming and future fighters from Africa. Whether you're a fan of him, fan of PFL or not.This is huge for the growth of MMA. You can't tell me otherwise.

Look how all UFC fighters at the end of their contracts will swap for PFL

The Cameroonian's Instagram post drew even more reactions from the MMA world, which included a former UFC champion, current fighters competing under Dana White's banner, and even a UFC alumnus. The Instagram reactions are as follows:

What happened to Francis Ngannou and other combat sports promotions?

After his shocking release from the UFC, Francis Ngannou became the hottest free agent in the world of combat sports. The former UFC heavyweight champion walked away from an extremely lucrative contract with Dana White's promotion and courted other combat sports promotions.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist ONE Championship decided not to submit a final offer to Francis Ngannou.



ONE CEO Chatri Sidyodtong: “I met with Francis for almost three hours. I didn’t feel Francis and I were fully aligned on non-financial matters”



ONE Championship decided not to submit a final offer to Francis Ngannou. ONE CEO Chatri Sidyodtong: "I met with Francis for almost three hours. I didn't feel Francis and I were fully aligned on non-financial matters"

He was initially thought to have been a potential opponent for heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury, but those talks fell through. Afterwards, 'The Predator' was courted by BKFC. While the promotion initially expressed interest, talks broke down between the two after Ngannou allegedly demanded too much money.

There was also interest from ONE Championship. Unfortunately, a non-financial difference between 'The Predator' and Chatri Sityodtong led to the breakdown of their negotiations, which caused many to brand the Cameroonian as someone difficult to deal with.

