"ROBBERY IN RIYADH!!!" - Fans call for "boycott" of boxing after Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou ends in controversial split decision

In a battle that will undoubtedly go down in combat sports history, Tyson Fury locked horns with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a showdown in Saudi Arabia on October 28, 2023.

The fight culminated in a pulsating and controversial split decision, with scores of 94-95, 96-93, and 95-94, securing Fury's narrow victory.

This electrifying contest showcased a captivating clash of styles, pitting Fury's ring-savvy finesse against Ngannou's explosive raw power. Round by round, the drama unfolded, with both fighters having their moments. This electrifying contest epitomized a captivating clash of distinct styles, juxtaposing Fury's astute boxing skills against Francis Ngannou's formidable raw power.

Throughout the majority of the fight, Tyson Fury displayed his boxing dominance, showcasing precise strikes and tactical prowess. He controlled the pace, landing effective combinations, and used his experience to shift momentum in his favor.

However, the defining moment of the bout transpired in the third round, as Francis Ngannou unleashed a devastating left hand that sent Fury to the canvas.

In the end, the judges awarded Tyson Fury a contentious split decision, with scores of 94-95, 96-93, and 95-94. This outcome has left the combat sports world in an uproar, with fans and pundits alike labeling it a "robbery".

"If it went to decision, everyone knew this was the outcome. Have to give it to Fury or the boxing world would be a joke. Ngannou won that by a mile."

"Robbery in Riyadh."

"Boycott boxing"

