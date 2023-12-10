Jake Paul puts Devin Haney above Terence Crawford as boxing world reacts to victory over Regis Prograis

Devin Haney orchestrated a performance of remarkable finesse, scoring probably one of the most impressive victories of his 31-fight professional career as he faced off against Regis Prograis at San Francisco's Chase Center on Saturday evening.

In a dazzling debut at 140 pounds, Haney secured a resounding lopsided decision victory and subsequently secured the two-division championship status.

All three judges scored the contest 120-107 in Haney's favor, signifying his dominance in pursuit of Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title. Notably, Haney was the undisputed lightweight champion until late November before voluntarily relinquishing all four belts.

Expand Tweet

Haney's mastery was evident in his precision punching, impeccable jab, and a ring generalship that defied his age. The third round witnessed a testament to his boxing prowess as he secured a knockdown with a razor-sharp straight right hand, leaving Prograis' countenance battered and diminished by the end of the 12-round bout.

Expand Tweet

Prograis found himself increasingly incapacitated as Haney's onslaught unfolded, with his right eye swelling shut by the end of the third round and a cut over the bridge of his nose that bled profusely.

Devin Haney's stellar performance garnered admiration from fans, pundits, and fellow fighters alike. Many of them expressed their appreciation on X, and among those, Jake Paul was notably impressed by Haney's display. He wrote:

"I think this puts Haney and [Terence] Crawford at #1 and #2 pound-for-pound."

Ryan Garcia launched a backhanded compliment, writing:

"This was Devin at his finest but his finest is something that can put people to sleep that is watching. I know what he’s missing. He can have it one day but he don’t have it right now. Make your assumptions i can’t wait to get it active with him!!!! #HaneyPrograis"

Meanwhile, American boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya seems keen on orchestrating a Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia clash next as he wrote:

"I’m going to push for @RyanGarcia vs. @Realdevinhaney let’s go!!!!"

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Fighters react to Devin Haney victory via X