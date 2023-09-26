“Better than Floyd Mayweather” - Devin Haney’s insane boxing resume at 24-years-old has fans convinced ‘he’s heading towards greatness’

Devin Haney, known in the ring as 'The Dream,' is not just living up to his moniker; he's surpassing it. At the age of 24, Haney has already achieved what many consider a lifetime's worth of success in the boxing world.

Haney holds the prestigious title of the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. His reign in this division has been nothing short of extraordinary. He first secured the WBC lightweight title in September 2019, and in the past year, he added the other three major world titles of the division, namely the WBA, WBO, and IBF.

A recent tweet by sports journalist Michael Benson highlighted the incredible names on Haney's resume:

"📋 Devin Haney at age 24: ✅ Vasyl Lomachenko ✅ George Kambosos (x2) ✅ Jojo Diaz ✅ Jorge Linares ✅ Yuriorkis Gamboa ❓ Regis Prograis👑 WBA Lightweight 👑 WBC Lightweight 👑 IBF Lightweight 👑 WBO Lightweight 👑 Ring Lightweight ❓ WBC Super-Lightweight"

Fans took to social media to express their awe at Haney's achievements. One devoted fan even claimed:

"Devin Haney is the GOAT. He’s better than Floyd Mayweather, Roberto Duran, and Manny Pac! He would DESTROY them all, Unanimous Decision!"

Others joined in, emphasizing Haney's greatness:

"Haney is the greatest Lightweight champion of Era..Period.. Put some respect on his name."

As Haney's career continues its upward trajectory, it's clear that he's already made an indelible mark on the world of boxing, and fans are eager to see what the future holds for this remarkable young talent.

Devin Haney set to fight Regis Prograis for the WBC super-lightweight title

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis are set to collide in a thrilling Super-Lightweight showdown. This epic bout is scheduled to take place at the iconic Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Saturday, December 9.

Prograis, with a record of 29 wins, 1 loss, and an impressive 24 KOs, will be defending his hard-won WBC title for the second time. He recently showcased his mettle by defeating Danielito Zorrilla in April, asserting his dominance on his home turf in New Orleans.

On the other side of the ring stands Haney, boasting an unblemished record of 30 wins, 0 losses, and 15 KOs. Haney recently cemented his status as the undisputed Lightweight champion by defeating George Kambosos Jr. in Australia in June 2022. He successfully defended his crown twice, first in a rematch Down Under in October and then against the modern-day legend Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas in May.

With both fighters at the peak of their careers, the bout promises to be a spectacle of skill, power, and determination.