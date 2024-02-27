Ryan Garcia accuses Eddie Hearn of "lying" live on stage during press conference for Devin Haney fight - "Anybody's beatable, that's cap" 

Ryan Garcia and Eddie Hearn got into it at a press conference earlier today.

'KingRy' is currently slated to face Devin Haney on April 20 in New York. The two men were previously amateur rivals, splitting their six-fight series at three apiece. In just two months, the two young stars will try and break the tiebreaker.

Earlier today, the boxers appeared at the kick-off press conference for the April event. During the presser, Haney's promoter, Eddie Hearn, took to the stage. Unsurprisingly, the head of Matchroom Boxing began talking up the young champion.

However, Hearn got on Garcia's nerves during the press conference. The boxer felt the nerve to speak up after the promoter's praise of Haney got to be a bit too much.

At the presser earlier today, Hearn stated:

"I think he might be unbeatable. He might be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. When you're as dedicated as he is, and when you do things right..."

Suddenly, Garcia interrupted:

"Come on Eddie, stop lying. That's a crazy statement dude. Anybody is beatable, that's cap, and I like you. You don't have to lie, that was a lie."

Check out the back-and-forth in the clip below:

Watch the heated face-off between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney

Earlier today, Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia was made official with a heated face-off.

In case it wasn't clear by the back-and-forth with Eddie Hearn, 'KingRy' is heated heading into his return. Since his loss to Gervonta Davis last April, Garcia has been out to prove something. He famously feuded with his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, for months afterward and began training with Floyd Mayweather.

However, Garcia is now back on good terms with not only 'Golden Boy', but also Bernard Hopkins. At the press conference earlier today, the young boxer publically buried the hatchet with both men.

In April, he will now get the chance to try and hand 'The Dream' the first loss of his career. While Haney is coming off a lopsided win over Regis Prograis in December, Garcia feels that he can be the one to finally stop the champion.

At the conclusion of the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia press conference, the two went face-to-face. Unsurprisingly, the two boxers were very heated and were at each other's throats.

