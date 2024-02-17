"He can not hit hard" - Ryan Garcia opens up on the power of Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia believes that Gervonta Davis' power isn't as big of a deal as claimed.

'KingRy' recently signed a deal to return to the boxing ring against Devin Haney on April 20. For Garcia, the fight will be his first since a knockout win over Oscar Duarte in December. That stoppage victory was an incredibly important one for the former interim champion.

The bout took place just months after Garcia suffered the first defeat of his career against 'Tank'. Last April, the two stars met in Las Vegas in the biggest pay-per-view of the year. Despite some early success in the opening round from Garcia, it was largely dominated by Davis.

In the closing seconds of round two, Davis flattened Garcia. While the young boxer was able to climb off the canvas, he wound up being stopped in the seventh round by a body shot. Nearly a year on from that bout, Garcia was asked to rate Davis' power in an interview.

Speaking with Jack Alter, Garcia argued that the lightweight champion doesn't hit that hard. Instead, it's Davis' precise punching that causes more damage than anything. In the interview, 'KingRy' stated (via Boxing Social):

“He can not hit hard I’m telling you. It’s his accuracy. The punches that you don’t see are the ones that hurt you. Not the ones that you do see. There are some people that even if you see it, that sh*t hurts. He’s not like that. He’s what he is, he’s an accurate sniper. He’s a sniper.”

Check out his comments below (11:00):

Ryan Garcia calls for a rematch with Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia wants Gervonta Davis with no weight requirements attached.

Immediately following his loss to 'Tank' last April, the former champion instantly called for a rematch. Given the lopsided nature of the bout, however, it seems that the calls went on deaf ears.

However, with Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia coming up, it's more than possible that the two could meet again. That's if 'KingRy' can upset the WBC lightweight champion in just two months.

Speaking on a recent stream alongside Kick streamer Neon, he again called for a rematch with Gervonta Davis. However, Garcia added that there needs to be no weight clauses in the contract, unlike last time.

The boxer stated:

"[A rematch] with 'Tank'? I want that too, but I want that at 140. Come on, come on. Let's go, no clauses, nothing."

Expand Tweet